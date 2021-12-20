How Much Damage Can Hail Cause in Tampa?

If you’re not sure how bad hailstorms in Florida can get, just consider the worst hailstorm the state has ever seen. This occurred back in 1992, and it caused up to $100 million in property damage.

When most people hear that a hailstorm is coming, they don’t prepare for hailstones the size of softballs. But as we’ve seen in the past, Florida certainly gets its fair share of severe hail. Just how much damage can a hailstorm cause in Tampa? And what do homeowners need to do in order to prepare for this damage? What if the damage has already been done, and you’re trying to repair your residence?

These are all valid questions, and they're probably best left answered by a qualified attorney. Get in touch with a qualified attorney in Florida who specializes in denied insurance claims, and you can approach this situation in a confident, efficient manner. If your home has already been damaged by a hailstorm, your attorney can ensure that you get the settlement you need and deserve.

The Worst Hailstorm in Florida History

If you’re not sure how bad hailstorms in Florida can get, just consider the worst hailstorm the state has ever seen. This occurred back in 1992, and it caused up to $100 million in property damage. During this time, hailstones the size of baseballs fell on the University of Central Florida, and hailstones with 3-inch diameters were also reported elsewhere. However, the biggest-ever hailstone ever reported in Florida was the size of a grapefruit.

Are Hailstorms Common in Florida?

Relatively speaking, hail is not all that common in Florida, especially when you compare the Sunshine State to other parts of the nation. This is because Florida is quite warm, and cold air is needed for hail to form at high altitudes. If hail does fall in Florida, it is typically the size of a dime. However, it’s important to note that hailstones don’t necessarily need to be large in order to cause damage. Small hailstones are just as capable of breaking windows, damaging roofs, and causing all sorts of mayhem.

What Homeowners Need to Keep in Mind

When facing hail damage, homeowners should keep in mind the importance of documenting everything. Ideally, you should take pictures of your property before the hailstorm hits, and then again afterward. These before-and-after pictures help you prove to the insurance companies that the damage was not pre-existing. Many insurance companies try to deny claims by arguing that the damage was pre-existing.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching the Tampa area for a qualified, experienced attorney who specializes in denied insurance claims, there are many options available. These legal professionals can make sure that you’re getting the settlement you need and deserve. Property damage can be life-altering in many situations, and insurance companies often look for any excuse to deny your claim. With the assistance of an attorney, you can push back and get the funds you need to rebuild and move on.