What Happens if I Wasn’t Wearing My Seatbelt in a Mississippi Truck Accident?

Not wearing your seatbelt can result in serious injuries if your vehicle is struck by a semi-truck in Mississippi. But can it affect your ability to sue? Seat belt laws vary on a state-by-state basis. The laws surrounding these safety devices are actually more complex than many people realize. In addition to penalties for not wearing seat belts, states also create laws for whether the so-called “seat belt defense” can be used in court.

Man Thrown from Vehicle After Semi-Truck Accident in Jones County

On October 13th, it was reported that a man had been thrown from his vehicle in Jones County. He suffered serious injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. In this situation, the man injured was actually the person who was driving the semi-truck, and no other vehicles were involved. Still, this shows the immense forces at play when these heavy commercial vehicles crash, and this incident illustrates how easy it can be to be thrown from your vehicle.

Seat Belt Laws in Mississippi

Fortunately, the applicability of seat belt defense is not completely settled in Mississippi. In addition, Mississippi does not have fully developed seat belt defense laws, and the law specifically states that “failure to use a seat belt shall not be considered contributory or comparative negligence.”

In other words, the person who actually caused the accident will be considered fully responsible for your injuries, even if they attempt to argue that you were responsible for your own injuries because you failed to wear a seatbelt. In addition, the fact that you failed to wear a seatbelt cannot be brought up in the trial, and the jury cannot be informed of this fact. This means that you do not need to worry about the fact that you didn’t wear a seat belt, as it will not impact your lawsuit in the slightest.

