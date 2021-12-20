Colorado Springs High School Faces Sexual Harassment Scandal

The story started to break after one boy returned home and admitted to his parents that he had witnessed sexual misconduct in the locker room.

A high school in the Falcon area of Colorado Springs is now facing a major controversy after allegations of sexual harassment have come to light. Football coaches at Falcon High School have been accused of allowing various acts of misconduct, and the details are quite shocking. When parents send their children to high school, the assumption is that they can trust the teachers and coaches to protect their young ones from abuse. When this trust is broken, the entire education system in Colorado runs the risk of breaking down completely.

Falcon High School Football Coaches Accused of Hazing and Harassment

In late September of 2021, it was reported that Falcon High School’s football team had forfeited all of its upcoming games and suspended its coaches. This came after officials discovered that these coaches knew about hazing and harassment and failed to act. Eventually, law enforcement officials got involved and determined that several juveniles were involved in a hazing incident. Investigations were then conducted to determine whether or not there was criminal misconduct.

Some of these hazing acts may have been sexual in nature, and they were recorded by members of the team. The story started to break after one boy returned home and admitted to his parents that he had witnessed sexual misconduct in the locker room. He also stated that it was not the first time this had happened. Immediately, the football coaches started to come under scrutiny, as it quickly became clear that some of the players were not being held accountable by these coaches.

On the other hand, there are those who say that coaches simply didn’t know about the hazing incidents and that the team members stayed silent because they were worried it might impact the competitiveness of the team and their performances.

