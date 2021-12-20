How to Prepare Your Truck for the Winter Months

Although you might be in a rush, never speed during the winter months.

With the winter nearly upon us, it’s time to start considering how you will prepare your truck to avoid an accident in the colder weather. As a team of Kansas City truck accident attorneys, we often find there are a lot more accidents and claims at this time of year. By following the steps listed below, we can all work together to reduce the chance of an accident occurring in the first place this winter.

Book a Winter Service

Before heading out on the roads this winter in a truck or car, make sure you’ve had a winter service. This service is designed to look out for some of the most common issues we see in the winter months. A team of professionals will help to support you during this time of year. They’ll check areas such as the battery, oil, lights, antifreeze, and much more, all of which are crucial for your safety on the roads during the winter months. Make sure you check your battery as well on any vehicle before heading out so that it can be replaced when needed. There is absolutely nothing worse than your truck breaking down in the winter, and this increases the chance of an accident or injury occurring when it takes place in the middle of the road.

Use Antifreeze in Your Truck

Any vehicle needs to be prepared with antifreeze this winter. You should use a mixture of 50/50 antifreeze and water to avoid the water becoming frozen at this time of the year. This is critical to make sure your engine remains cool when going on long journeys in the winter months. You don’t want it to freeze up, as this makes it much more likely that you’ll end up in a difficult situation when you are traveling around. Our team of Kansas City truck accident attorneys recommends this quick upgrade to your vehicle before long winter journeys to minimize the chance of an accident occurring.

Use Winter Tires

When you are traveling a lot this winter, any Kansas City truck accident attorney will recommend that you use winter tires when the temperatures start to drop. Even if snow isn’t predicted, this can help with any ice or frost that appears on the road. We find that the number of accidents and claims skyrockets at this time of the year, and this is the most common reason for accidents in the winter. You’ll want to make sure you can stop properly on even the most slippery roads, as you’ll find that it can be much harder if you stick to regular tires at this time of the year.

Prepare for an Emergency

As Kansas City truck accident attorneys, we always hope our clients won’t be involved in an accident in the winter months. However, we encourage you to think ahead and try to anticipate anything you would need in an emergency. Make sure you top up your fuel more regularly and keep it at least half full in the winter months. This means that if you find yourself stuck somewhere, you are more likely to be able to keep on traveling and find a safe spot to get the help you need. In your truck, always keep blankets, food, water, and a first aid kit, all of which could save you if you find yourself in an emergency this year.

Take Your Journey Slowly

During the winter months and the holiday season, many of us are rushing around and trying to get to see our family and friends as quickly as possible. Although you might be in a rush, never speed during the winter months. You don’t know how slick the roads could be, and this is one of the top causes of accidents. At the same time, make sure you aren’t multitasking to save time in the winter months, as talking on your phone or eating could be the reason you end up needing a Kansas City truck accident attorney. Make sure you use common sense and take extra precautions at this time of year in order to look after you and your truck all winter long.

If you do find yourself in an unfortunate situation this winter, a Kansas City truck accident attorney will be here to help you at any point. Our team can advise you on any accident or injury and ensure you receive the help that you need in order to avoid being out of pocket for your medical expenses or damage to your vehicle. Whether you work alone or for a company, we can support you following any truck accident this winter. Contact us today for more information or to discuss any concerns you may have about a current personal situation with our friendly team.