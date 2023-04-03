How Much Does it Cost to Get a Divorce in Dallas, Texas?

If your divorce is contested, which means you and your spouse are not able to agree on certain matters, this can also add time (and money) to your case.

The cost of a divorce varies by case, with some being much more expensive than others. Certain factors can make a divorce less costly while others up the price significantly. If you’re looking to get a divorce in Dallas, Texas, here’s how much it will cost to file the petition and a look at some of the other fees you might incur.

Here’s how much it will cost to get a divorce in Texas

In order to start the divorce process in Dallas, you’ll need to file what is called a divorce petition. This is a legal document that formally initiates the divorce process, similar to what you would file if you wanted to take civil action against another party. Currently, the Dallas County District Clerk’s office charges $350 to file for divorce if there are no minor children involved1.

If you are filing for divorce and have minor children, then the fee increases to $401, which also includes domestic relations order (DRO) fees. While those figures might seem affordable to some, the fees for filing for divorce don’t end there. After you start the process, you’re then required to serve the documents on your spouse.

Because the court requires that someone neutral to the matter serve the divorce papers, many often hire a private process server to ensure it is done properly and in a timely manner.

What other fees might I incur when filing for divorce in Dallas?

There’s a reason some divorces become so expensive, and it has to do with additional fees. Anytime you file a motion with the court, and some parties do often, you may be required to pay a filing fee. A motion is a formal request you submit to the court when changes need to be made or the filer is requesting additional time to prepare for their case.

Also, if your divorce is contested, which means you and your spouse are not able to agree on certain matters, this can also add time (and money) to your case. Aside from that, if you decide to hire divorce lawyers (and many states recommend that you do), you’ll need to pay for that as well.

As a rule of thumb, the less work Dallas divorce lawyers need to do, the cheaper they’ll likely be, and vice versa. So, if you and your spouse refuse to agree on certain terms, you’ll likely pay for services provided by Texas divorce lawyers.

A divorce attorney can help you seek the best outcome in your divorce

Although some choose not to retain divorce lawyers to represent their case, these legal professionals are able to help the party they are representing seek the best outcome. If you’d like to learn more about how the divorce process works in Texas, USAttorneys.com can connect you with skilled divorce and child custody lawyers in your area.

