Where Do I Go to File for Divorce in Austin, Texas?

If you are a resident of Austin and want to file for divorce, there are a few ways you can initiate the process, one of which includes going to your local District Clerk’s office. Divorce petitions typically need to be filed in the county where you or your spouse lives as long as either party has resided there for the last 90 days1.

You or your spouse must also have lived in the state of Texas for the last six months.

Here’s where to file for divorce if you live in Austin

The traditional way to file for divorce in Austin is for you or the lawyers you hired to drop off the completed petition with your local Clerk’s office located in the Travis County Courthouse at 1000 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX, room 302. However, times have evolved and there is now an easier way to do it, through e-filing2.

E-filing or filing your documents electronically is a simpler way to submit your divorce paperwork to the Clerk’s office. In order to use this method to start the divorce process, you’ll need to visit eFileTexas.gov where you’ll be guided through the process.

Of course, it is always recommended that you have Austin divorce lawyers help you fill out the paperwork, even if it’s done online, to ensure you are completing the right forms and providing accurate information. The last thing you’d want is to make a mistake that puts your rights to certain assets in jeopardy.

When e-filing your divorce forms in Austin, be sure to select the forms that best describe your case. For instance, if the divorce is uncontested and there are no children or property involved, you’ll want to select the forms for this. The same applies if you’re filing for divorce with no children or when minor children are involved.

Divorce attorneys can help you fill out and file divorce paperwork

Because divorce petitions can be confusing, you are advised to consult with Texas divorce lawyers before starting the process. They will make sure you are filing the forms with the correct court and are including pertinent information on them that may help you secure the best possible outcome.

When you choose to file for divorce without retaining divorce lawyers, you run the risk of making a mistake or losing rights to certain things like assets or parenting time. To ensure your rights are protected and upheld throughout the divorce proceedings, it’s a good idea to have a lawyer who will stand by your side and put your interests first.

Now, if you have minor children involved, your case is a bit more complex as you will need to decide on custody and child support. USAttorneys.com can place you in touch with skilled child custody lawyers who can explain how the divorce process will go.

