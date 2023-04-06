How Much Jail Time Will Be Faced After an OVWI in Indy?

To improve one’s chances of reducing their penalties, motorists should get in touch with OVWI attorneys as soon as possible.

Motorists who operate their vehicle while they are under the influence of alcohol and drugs will likely be charged with an OVWI in Indiana. An OVWI charge is the same as DUI charges in neighboring states. However, the severity of the penalties faced and the exact legal consequences the court decides to give will vary from case to case. Motorists who need assistance with their case should get in touch with lawyers right away. Indianapolis OVWI lawyers will go the extra mile to fight for a person’s rights to be heard in court. Indiana OVWI lawyers will also listen to the details of one’s case and give them a solid idea of what sort of penalties and relief they can expect based on the events that led up to their arrest.

According to Indiana law, anyone who operates a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 in their body will be charged with a Class C misdemeanor. This lower classification only applies if there are no subsequent charges with the arrest. In most cases there will be subsequent charges and OVWI lawyers can better educate the defendant on their current legal situation. If their BAC is above 0.15 then the charge will increase significantly to a Class A misdemeanor and if defendants don’t have the help of good lawyers, they will have to face the full brunt of the associated penalties.

Almost everyone who is arrested for any type of DUI will likely have to face jail time to make up for the harm they caused and the danger they put everyone in through their reckless actions. How long a person spends in jail depends on the amount of bail and how affordable it is to a person.

The exact amount of time a person spends in jail varies based on the county they were arrested in and how severe the associated charges are. The amount of time they spend in jail also depends on if they have any other DUI convictions as well. If this is their first, then the jail time will likely be less, and it will be easier for individuals to get out. OVWI accident lawyers can educate a person on the penalties they will likely be subjected to and help them prepare to try and reduce their penalties accordingly.

Why Get in Touch with OVWI Attorneys in Indianapolis?

Once a person is arrested and they are dealing with officers, it is a common mistake for defendants to believe they have everything under control, and they can handle the legal aspects of their arrest on their own. This is a serious error and will likely lead to the driver saying things and making moves that will be detrimental to their case later on in court.

To improve one’s chances of reducing their penalties, motorists should get in touch with OVWI attorneys in Indiana as soon as possible.