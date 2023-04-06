License Revocation Periods After a DUI in Jacksonville

A fourth DUI offense is not the only way that motorists can have their licenses permanently revoked. They may also face this loss if their DUI lead to the death of a person.

Having one’s license suspended is one of the first courses of action that will be taken after a person is arrested for DUI in Florida. However, the amount of time that the license is suspended depends on many different factors. If there were other charges associated with the DUI, then the license will be revoked for a longer period of time. For instance, if a person is arrested for a simple first offense, then they will face a minimum 180 day revocation to a maximum of one year.

If there was bodily injury involved, then the minimum 180 days will be extended to a minimum of three years revocation. A second offense within five years will lead to a minimum of five years of revocation. However, if drivers connect with qualified lawyers they may be eligible for hardship reinstatement after one year of the suspension. A third offense within 10 years of the second conviction will lead to a minimum of 10 years of revocation. In this case, individuals may be able to apply for a hardship reinstatement license through the help of Jacksonville DUI lawyers after two years of revocation.

If the driver is caught for a fourth conviction, they will likely face mandatory permanent revocation. If they reach out to Florida DUI lawyers in this case, they may be eligible for hardship reinstatement after five years of the original revocation of their license. Anyone who has been arrested for DUI will need the help of DUI lawyers as soon as possible so they improve their chances of getting their license back and other penalties reduced.

A fourth DUI offense is not the only way that motorists can have their licenses permanently revoked. They may also face this loss if their DUI lead to the death of a person.

When Will a Person Be Released After their DUI Arrest in Jacksonville, Florida?

Individuals will be released after their arrest once they are no longer under influence and their faculties have been restored to normal. They may also be released when their BAC is less than 0.05 or when eight full hours have passed since the time of arrest. As soon as a person is in their senses, and they get the chance they should request to speak to an attorney to gauge a better understanding of their current legal standing and the next steps that will be taken.

The legal process after a DUI arrest can be a complicated one. If there were additional layers to one’s arrest aside from driving under the influence, there would be more legal complications they have to get familiar with. DUI accident lawyers who are well-versed in DUI law can assist a person with their case and guide them on the best actions to take so they come out of this situation with minimal penalties.