How Much Money Can I Get in a Police Brutality Lawsuit?

Many police brutality victims are motivated primarily by a sense of justice as they strive to hold negligent officers accountable for their misconduct. However, financial matters may also come into play – especially when victims have suffered legitimate physical and emotional injuries as a result of the alleged police brutality. Therefore, many victims may ask themselves how much money they stand to receive if they move forward with a police brutality lawsuit. There is nothing wrong with asking this question, as you need to plan for your financial future effectively – especially if you’re dealing with costly injuries.

The best way to answer this question is to get in touch with a qualified, experienced police brutality attorney. But that leads to another question you might be asking yourself: “Where can I find police brutality attorneys near me?” The truth is that these attorneys are all around you in Kern County, and many will be more than willing to take on your case. All you need to do is book a consultation and explain your situation in more detail. Your lawyer will then recommend the best course of action and guide you towards a financial settlement.

Examples of Past Settlements in California

To get an idea of how much your police brutality lawsuit might be worth, it makes sense to view some past examples of settlements in California and across the United States. In March of 2022, a federal jury awarded $85 million to a family who was filing a wrongful death lawsuit against the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office1. This was due to a family member who had died while in police custody back in 2015.

In May of 2017, an individual won a $620,000 settlement against Long Beach Police in another police brutality lawsuit. This individual claimed that he was beaten severely even though he has a heart condition. He also alleges that he suffered a heart attack and vision problems due to this incident2. In 2021, a Texas man won a $200,000 settlement after he sued police for allegedly using pepper spray on him in an illegal manner3.

So How Much Will I Get?

There’s no easy way to tell how much you will receive, since each case is different. Your settlement amount is based on your total damages, which includes both economic injuries and non-economic injuries. For example, you might have experienced $100,000 in medical expenses plus a further $20,000 in missed wages due to your injuries. This amount of $120,000 might then be multiplied by a factor of four, which represents your emotional distress. This would leave you with a total settlement amount of $480,000.

