How Much Will a Trucking Company Owe Accident Victims in St. Louis?

St. Louis, MO – Accidents involving semi trucks and other kinds of large commercial vehicles can be very expensive. The total losses from a crash can be thousands or even millions of dollars depending on the circumstances and extent of the damage. These costs can include medical treatment for the people involved, cargo losses, property damage, hazardous materials cleanup, and lost economic activity. There are a number of factors that can determine the exact costs of the accident, but the best thing for an accident victim to do is to speak with a local attorney and get advice about their specific losses and the possibility of recovering through a lawsuit.

The severity of the crash

Trucking accidents can range in severity from those only resulting in minor property damage, to those that cause multiple serious injuries and fatalities. If an accident was fairly minor, the insurance claim process may be able to handle most or all of the losses, as trucking companies are required to have special policies that cover large amounts of damage. However, the severe crashes can require victims to spend much more money to get their lives together. It may be necessary for a lawsuit and a settlement to help pay for things like long term medical costs and significant periods of time away from work if the victims are seriously hurt.

Missouri’s law of damages

All states have laws related to the amounts and types of compensation that can be paid out. In a negligence lawsuit, this is the final element of the cause of action, and these are referred to as damages. Missouri law allows compensatory damages, which are the documented costs for medical treatment and expenses, lost income and the ability to earn money in the future, and pain and suffering. The calculation of pain and suffering can be more difficult to estimate, and this is essentially related to mental health and emotional problems caused by the accident. However, things like medical costs and lost income and wages are much easier to prove through documentation.

One of the main jobs of a truck accident attorney is to negotiate for a significant amount of damages through a settlement. It is likely that the case will not need a full trial, but the attorney will have to be convincing to get a sufficient amount of compensation for their client.

Getting help after a truck collision

