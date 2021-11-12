What are the Initial Steps a Slip and Fall Accident Victim Should Take in Irvine, California?

Slip and fall accidents aren’t only painful but the injuries sustained in them can be costly to treat.

Falling on someone else’s property seems rare but happens more frequently than one might imagine. When a fall occurs on public or private property, a victim will want to respond to the incident appropriately and promptly. Some ways they can do this include:

Notifying the property owner/operator that an incident occurred.

If the incident happened in a large retail chain such as Walmart or Target, it should be reported to a store manager who should then prompt the victim to complete an incident report. A copy of this report should be kept for personal records. Accidents that occur on government property or in a small business also need to be reported to someone in charge of monitoring the grounds.

Tip: If a slip and fall accident occurred on public or private property and there is no one to report the incident to, a victim can always call 911 and have a police report written up. This way, a victim has proof the incident occurred.

Seek medical attention.

After an incident report has been written up, a slip and fall victim is encouraged to seek medical attention if they are feeling any sort of pain or discomfort or it is obvious they suffered an injury. A doctor can determine what injuries were sustained and the extent of them.

Tip: If a slip and fall victim doesn’t feel intense pain right away but later notices discomfort, this could be a sign an injury was sustained. In this case, it is recommended they have a doctor evaluate their condition.

Consult with an Irvine, CA personal injury lawyer.

One of the most important things any slip and fall accident victim can do is become more informed on what their legal rights are. Many often ask themselves:

“Can I sue the property owner ?”

Should someone pay for my medical treatment or the time I missed at work?”

“Where can compensation be recovered from?”

Until an individual schedules an initial consultation with an experienced personal injury attorney in Irvine, CA, they are likely going to be left with a large number of unanswered questions.

Fortunately, the Irvine personal injury attorneys at Chudleigh Law do offer free consultations and would be happy to discuss with a slip and fall accident victim when they are entitled to compensation and where they may be able to recover it from.

Contact Chudleigh Law to schedule a free, no-obligation consultation today

