Where Can a Family Turn to for Financial Relief After a Fatal Car Crash in Dallas, Texas?

Insurance and lawsuits are two ways to potentially recover compensation to help afford expenses after a fatal car accident.

When a family is left devastated by a fatal car crash that took a parent or spouse’s life, members often feel helpless and with nowhere to turn to for help. Many car crashes today end with one or more fatalities. Sometimes, it is a mother who is the unfortunate victim while other times, it may be a child.

While these untimely incidents are difficult to digest as it is never easy to accept the loss of a parent or child, they tend to leave surviving family members scrambling to make ends meet. To help families get through these difficult times, there are various sources from which they may be able to recover compensation from.

This compensation can help families afford burial costs, take time off from work, and cover other surprise expenses they weren’t financially prepared for.

Recovering compensation after a fatal car accident in Dallas

If another driver was liable for causing an accident that took a parent or child’s life, their surviving family members may be entitled to recover compensation from the following sources:

The insurance company.

Car insurance is designed to provide financial relief to both policyholders and those they injure in the event of an accident. It also pays for property damage a person might cause. In the State of Texas, drivers are required by law to carry bodily injury liability insurance with the following limits1:

A minimum of $30,000 per person, and $60,000 per accident.

Texas does identity as an at-fault insurance state which means any driver who causes a collision is also financially responsible for covering damages. If they purchased insurance, then surviving family members may be entitled to file a bodily injury liability insurance claim and recover up to the policyholder’s limits.

The at-fault party.

When car insurance isn’t available or coverage is exhausted, the surviving family members may be able to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the at-fault party. When a lawsuit is filed, surviving family members may seek compensation for the following:

Loss of companionship

Loss of services and support

Pain and suffering

Loss of earning capacity

Online fundraisers.

Insurance and lawsuits are two ways to potentially recover compensation to help afford expenses after a fatal car accident in Dallas, TX. Another way to recover compensation to help with day-to-day costs is through online fundraising.

GoFundMe is a leading online fundraising platform that helps individuals who are in need of financial support obtain it. On this platform, surviving family members are able to share their story and potentially seek help from those willing to offer it.

Families can learn more about their right to compensation by scheduling a consultation with a Dallas, TX accident lawyer

If a family in Dallas lost someone they love and would like to learn more about holding another party accountable for their actions, Cooper Law Firm is here to help. The Dallas, TX accident attorneys at Cooper Law Firm will take the time to explain what a family’s rights are and can even help them pursue the liable party(ies) for the compensation they are due.

Source: