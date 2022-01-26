How Often are Trucking Companies Required to Perform Maintenance in Gonzales?

Trucks may be on the road for several hours and hundreds of miles each day. Because of this high volume of miles, it is possible that tires, breaks, axles, and other crucial parts of the vehicle may fail. For these reasons, both the trucking company and the driver should regularly check the vehicle and perform maintenance when necessary.

Federal transportation regulations for companies

The federal government has set many of the regulations related to interstate driving and semi truck maintenance. The relevant code of regulations says that the company that owns the vehicle must conduct inspections and repairs, although no specific timeframe is given. This gives the company broad discretion in how often they choose to maintain vehicles and their fleet, even if they are not very vigilant and neglect their vehicles. An inconsistent maintenance program may be used as evidence of negligence if the truck was in poor condition when a collision happened.

Duties to the individual driver

Drivers are supposed to check their tires, brakes, lights, windshield wipers, and other important parts at the end of each driving day. They are also supposed to keep records of any problems found at this time, and the vehicle should not be used until repairs are made if any serious issues are found. It is the responsibility of their employer to make the repairs in a timely manner.

Inspections by the government

Every twelve months, the company needs to have the truck inspected by the proper government authorities. In order to operate the vehicle legally, the driver must have the documentation of the most recent passed inspection with them while they are driving. During these inspections, the government agency will check that the vehicle is safe and can be driven on roads and highways without any problems. Vehicles that fail inspection must be fixed and reinspected.

Lack of maintenance and lawsuits

If a truck driver is involved in a crash, it is likely that the victim and their attorney will investigate maintenance of the vehicle and other issues. Evidence that the truck was not properly maintained can be used as evidence of negligence in a civil lawsuit. If the plaintiff is successful, this means that the trucking business will ultimately be responsible for paying out damages to the victim. This can include lost wages, medical bills, hospital costs, and pain and suffering.

