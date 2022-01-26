What Does a Personal Injury Lawyer in Williamsburg County Do for Their Clients?

Personal injury lawyers will try to get their client as much compensation as possible through a settlement or going to trial if necessary.

Anyone who has been hurt in an accident may need the services of a personal injury lawyer, even if they have insurance coverage. Lawsuits are normally necessary if the injuries are severe or the insurance process will not pay out enough money to the victim. However, anyone who has specific concerns should always find a local lawyer and ask them questions that are relevant to the situation at hand.

Filing the lawsuit

There is a specific way to draft a complaint, demonstrate facts that are relevant to a cause of action, ask for compensation, and file the document in the proper venue. Injury lawyers may spend time on this process of bringing the case in the local courts.

Researching relevant legal issues

Personal injury law can contain issues related to negligence, products liability, medical malpractice, slip and fall cases, or property liability. Each of these areas of tort law have a number of different doctrines and rules that may apply, and every accident victim will need to prove the specific elements of their cause of action if they want their case to move forward. An injury attorney and their staff may need to spend significant time deciding on a course of action and figuring out a litigation strategy. Some cases may even present novel legal issues where an attorney has to craft a favorable argument for their client based on existing statutes and cases. Clients should be aware that legal research for some cases can become very complex and time consuming.

Settlement negotiations and going to trial

A civil lawsuit is normally filed for financial relief, rather than an equitable remedy such as an injunction. Personal injury lawyers will try to get their client as much compensation as possible through a settlement or going to trial if necessary. Trial practice has its own set of procedures that can vary by jurisdiction. Settlement negotiations are also very important, as this is much more common than trials and the settlement agreement will completely end the case and associated litigation once the client signs the document. Most injury lawyers work on a contingency fee, which gives an incentive to ask for as much compensation as possible. This is because the lawyer’s payment is a percentage of what they can win for their client.

Advice from a personal injury lawyer in South Carolina

The Clekis Law Firm is a personal injury practice that works with local clients in Williamsburg County and other parts of South Carolina. Their attorneys are available for consultations to anyone who has recently been injured and needs legal advice.