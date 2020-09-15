How Secure are VMs in Reality and How to Improve Their Security

Virtual machines are secure, but they are not 100% immune to attacks facing physical machines.

Virtualization has many benefits modern businesses unwilling to lose. For instance, it saves them the money and time they could have spent buying new computer hardware. However, they are still targets for hackers, and hence the need to make them more secure. For instance, you can back them up using third-party tools to remain afloat after a crash. You can click here to learn more about our Hyper-V backup solutions.

So, how can you secure your virtual machines? The remaining this post discloses practical ways of boosting their security. Keep reading to get on top of the VM security game.

Identify Security Gaps in Containers

You can secure your system by identifying security gaps. Start with images because they enable containers to run or spin apps. Remember, unsecured images expose your containers to malware and hacking. Thus, detecting shortcomings like unsecured codes saves you the time you could have wasted rebuilding your containers. You should sign, authenticate, and draw your container images from trusted registries. Also, scan image registries to ensure they are not vulnerable because they could tamper with the images.

Back up Your VMs

Different virtual machine providers like VMWare and Hyper-V have backup tools to protect your VMs. They safeguard you against app errors that could corrupt your data. Also, using these backup tools enables you to protect your machines against bugs and other vulnerabilities human error causes.

Utilize Templates and Scripted Management

You should utilize templates and scripted management to safeguard your VMs. Fortunately, your VMs’ templates allow you to set up your OS to meet your needs. For instance, you might want to adjust your virtual machine settings after their initial deployment. When changing them, it’s prudent to utilize scripts to make your virtual environment more consistent.

Formulate a Recovery Plan

You can also improve your virtual machines’ security by formulating a plan to keep your business afloat during and after disaster strikes. Your virtualization provider should be able to allow you to select from different offers. They should support replication and failover scenarios.

Keep Your Keys and Secrets Safely

Keeping these tools intact is another way of improving your virtual computers’ security. You can succeed in this method by simplifying your keys and secrets management by giving your app owners secure and centrally administrated options. This way, you reduce the possibility of unintentional compromise or leakage.

Use Virtualization-based Security

You can use this method in creating and isolating secure memory regions from the regular OS. This method uses Windows hypervisor to formulate virtual secure codes that protect your security assets. Thus, even if a virus access your operating system’s kernel, it can’t have its desired destructive effect on your system. It does this by stopping the malware from executing destructive codes and reaching your platform’s secrets. Fortunately, you can use the latest VMware vSphere and Hyper-V versions to implement virtualization-based security in guest OS running in virtual machines.

Restrict Access to Hypervisor Hosts

Anyone accessing these hosts can access any workload living in them. To avoid that, ensure that only authorized persons access them to conduct defined roles. Otherwise, unregulated and excess access could compromise security.

For instance, VMware users can implement lockdown mode to ensure that no unauthorized user can access the host. This mode also confines all operations to the vCenter Server. However, it allows root users to log into the console interface directly.

Install Endpoint Protection for Virtual Machines

This protection provides your system real-time tracking that identifies and eliminates all malicious software. This way, you enjoy peace of mind, knowing that your system is secure.

Virtual machines are secure, but they are not 100% immune to attacks facing physical machines. However, you can act in time to improve your virtual environment’s security. Use our expert tips to enhance your VMs’ security in the modern world full of risks and threats.