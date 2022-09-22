How to Avoid Common Causes of Fatal Car Accidents on US Streets

A driver can do everything possible to drive safely; however, it is the other drivers on the road they should worry about.

Auto accidents are common in the United States, and most result from human error. Unfortunately, thousands of lives are taken annually caused by some common car accidents on US streets. Drivers put their lives at risk every single day when getting behind the wheel, and the risk of being involved in a fatal auto accident increases when driving in an unsafe manner. Additionally, it is impossible to control how safe or reckless other drivers are on the roadways, which requires constantly being on the lookout for reckless drivers.

Below are some of the most common causes of fatal car accidents in the United States, with tips on how to avoid and prevent them:

Distracted Driving

With the advancements in technology, there are more items requiring the need for drivers to take their eyes off the road. Unfortunately, these drivers become easily distracted by looking at their phones, playing with the radio, and not focusing on safe driving. Behind the wheel, there should be no calls, texting, eating, reading, grooming, or anything else that could be distracting.

Drunk Driving

Drunk driving is among the country’s most dangerous causes of fatal car accidents. Avoid drinking and driving by taking a taxi or giving the keys to someone not drinking.

Speeding

Speeding is common on the roadways, especially in this fast-paced life where many often find themselves running late for appointments, work, and other activities. Therefore, it is best to not speed and stay within the posted speed limits.

Reckless Driving

Aggressive drivers are the ones most often for auto accidents caused by reckless driving. These drivers quickly change lanes and speed well over the speed limit. The best way to avoid being in a careless driving auto accident is to drive safely and to keep an eye on surrounding traffic to act before the reckless driver causes an accident.

Weather

Severe weather conditions, such as high winds and heavy rains, can cause auto accidents. Cold temperatures and snow can also create icy road patches, causing several car accidents. When visibility gets low or roadways slippery, it is best to stay home and, if possible, avoid driving until the weather improves.

Failure to Stop

Running red lights or failing to stop at a stop sign are common causes of fatal auto accidents. Even when it may appear there are no other cars in the immediate area, red means stop. Therefore, in addition to following traffic signals and signs, it is also beneficial to double-check other vehicles on the road to ensure they stop at a red light or stop sign.

Manufacturing Defects

Some fatal auto accidents result from manufacturing defects or faulty equipment in the vehicle. Sometimes breaks or other auto malfunctions go out, which are near impossible to avoid when they occur. To help reduce the chances of an auto accident related to manufacturing defects, take the vehicle in for routine maintenance checks and follow all safety recalls on the make and model of the car.

Night Driving

Driving at night can limit the ability to see hazards, which can cause an accident. Therefore, taking time when driving at night is best; it is best to turn on lights and stay alert.

Tailgating

Tailgating occurs when one driver follows too close to the vehicle in front of them. If the driver in front suddenly stops, the tailgating vehicle does not have enough time to stop in many cases. To prevent this type of accident, ensure enough space between cars in front and behind drivers.

Wrong-Way Driving

More and more accident reports include causes resulting from the driver getting on the highway in the wrong direction. However, everyone makes mistakes, especially if unfamiliar with the area, which can lead to deadly auto accidents. To prevent this, watch out for directional signs, including “Do Not Enter” and “Wrong Way.” Additionally, pay attention to others on the roads and watch out for anyone who might be driving in the wrong direction.

Tire Blowouts

Several things can cause a tire to blow out, which can set a speeding car into a spin and off the side of the road. Tires rupturing while driving can cause the vehicle to crash into surrounding cars and can be fatal, especially when driving at high speeds.

Animal Crossings

Animals do not always cross the road where the signs are posted and can come out of nowhere, causing deadly accidents. Animal-related auto accidents also occur when a driver attempts to miss hitting the animal to end up running off the road or crashing into another vehicle.

A driver can do everything possible to drive safely; however, it is the other drivers on the road they should worry about. Therefore, the most significant thing a driver can do to avoid a fatal car accident is to pay close attention to their surroundings and watch out for other drivers.