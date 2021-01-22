How to Avoid Moving and Packing Scams in India

The best and easiest way to avoid fraudulent moving companies in India and hire reputable packers and movers is to know what moving scams are and also the qualities to look for in a moving company.

When you know you are relocating then the first thing you do is hiring professional packers and movers in India. But, it is important to hire a reputable and trustworthy moving company in India otherwise there are many scammers who are just waiting for your one response to let them cheat you.

It is quite difficult to stay away from fraudulent packers and movers companies in India because the fraudsters behave just like the professional ones and you won’t be able to distinguish between the reliable and fraudulent moving companies. To avoid moving scams by fraud movers and packers in India you must know the best qualities to look for in a moving company also, you must know what moving scams are.

The best protection against moving scams is to look out for these common moving scams:

Provides quotes over phone

Demands cash or large deposit

Changes name

Lack of attention to details

They offer “Guaranteed Quote”

Usually the transport companies in India give a rough estimate over phone, but they will visit your house to check the quantity of your goods and other things to give you a precise moving estimate. But, the fraudulent moving company will give you quote over phone. You will see that the company has changed their name and this is a solid reason to avoid such a company, because such companies hide their bad past by changing their names. Also, fraud packers and movers will provide you cheapest moving quote and will tell you that there will be no changes in the cost in the end of the moving process, but in reality, a reliable company states that the final packers and movers charges may be more or less than what they have quoted to you.

If you know about the moving scams, then you can easily avoid getting scammed by packers and movers in India. Also you must know how to hire a reputable moving company to protect your move.

Hire packers and movers from a reputable online site

If you are considering hiring professional movers and packers in India online then always hire it from a reliable online portal. The online directories provide you list of the best packers and movers in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and other cities in India. And these companies are pre-verified by the portals, so you can rely on them for hiring a trustworthy moving agency.

Make sure it is a licensed company

Check the company’s license before hiring it. Because then you will know the company is legit and reliable.

See their Google reviews

Usually customers review a company after availing their services, which help other people to know whether the company is worth to be hired or not. You will see both negative and positive reviews which is actually help you to know the company’s vice and virtue.

Check out whether the company has real physical address or not

Ensure the company has a physical address where you can visit and check their work environment. You can also check how the workers work and also handle customers. If you find everything good, get satisfactory answers of your questions asked, then you can hire that company and if not, then visit others.

Conclusion

