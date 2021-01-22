LOGICFORCE Releases National Study of IT Environments at Mid-Size Law Firms 

Law Firm IT Scorecard finds gaps in cloud implementation, IT & cybersecurity policies, and IT-related training.

LOGICFORCE, a leading legal IT consultancy, has released the results of its Law Firm IT Scorecard, a national study of mid-size law firms designed to educate the legal industry on the current state of law firm technology usage and related protocols.

Following the development and publication of Law Firm Cybersecurity Scorecards in previous years, LOGICFORCE expanded the scope of this year’s report to focus on broader IT practices at mid-size law firms. In response to the industry’s increased prioritization of comprehensive cybersecurity programs, this year’s research aimed to better understand how broader IT environments across the legal industry have evolved. In addition to cybersecurity, the research assessed new demands on technology and IT-related capabilities and infrastructure.

As part of the study, LOGICFORCE calculates an industry score that reflects the health of IT practices across the legal industry. This year’s industry score is 66.7%, which reflects strong practices overall but leaves room for improvement in critical areas.

The report’s data showed that it is imperative that law firms develop a robust technology strategy that incorporates cloud-based solutions, IT & cybersecurity policies, and emphasizes ongoing staff training to promote growth and continue to serve clients securely and efficiently.

“We’re encouraged to see that law firms are continuing to prioritize and invest in their IT functions,” said Gulam Zade, CEO of LOGICFORCE. “We predict another year full of transformation and innovation, and those that quickly embrace technology, including full adoption of cloud-based solutions, will have a strategic advantage in the market.”

Law Firm IT Scorecard key findings include:

Only 30% of firms use legal-specific, cloud-enabled document management systems

Document management systems are vital for lawyers to efficiently access case documents and other information. Legal document management systems like iManage & NetDocuments provide built-in organization systems. Key features most relevant to lawyers include limiting access to specific firm members, document versioning and audit logging.

Firms depend on cloud-based IT solutions for their communications

Cloud-based tech solutions are commonplace among small and medium-sized law firms. All firms reported using cloud-based email, while cloud-based server hosting is the top method of server hosting over physical data centers. The most used cloud-based email solutions are Office365 and Gmail. Office365 is recommended over Gmail because it integrates better with legal-specific software. Given the rise in remote work this past year, it’s unsurprising that there is strong reliance on the cloud.

IT & cybersecurity tools and services are implemented at varying levels

While a majority of firms are enabling and utilizing multi-factor authentication (MFA), data loss prevention (DLP), and vulnerability testing, only 35% of firms are using a 3rd party for penetration testing, which is recommended. A strong cybersecurity program for a law firm is one that is wholistic.

To access the full report, including comprehensive key findings, analysis and recommendations, please visit https://www.logicforce.com/scorecards/.

Survey Methodology

The information in this study is a compilation of critical data points determined by LOGICFORCE and gathered through client surveys, the firm’s proprietary SYNTHESIS E-IT SECURE® assessments, and market research. LOGICFORCE commissioned a survey to determine the IT policies, practices, and tools that are currently being implemented at law firms and assessed more than 200 IT decision makers across small and medium-sized law firms (20-200 attorneys) located throughout the United States.

About LOGICFORCE:

LOGICFORCE is a technology consulting firm that improves the profitability and operations of law firms through the strategic application of technology. The firm’s specialties include IT optimization, eDiscovery, document review, cybersecurity and digital forensics. Since 1995, LOGICFORCE has worked with hundreds of law firms across the country to ensure improved security and productivity within their legal business. To learn more about LOGICFORCE, visit www.logicforce.com.