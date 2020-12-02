How to Diet without Feeling Like You’re Dieting

Does it take some discipline? Yeah, of course it does. But trust me when I say, this is one of the most effective and easiest ways to force your body to reward your efforts for the first time in your life.

How many times have you gone on a diet, lost weight, gained it back only to do it all over again? Hey I know how you feel. I’ve been there. I used to be bullied because of my weight. I’ve had body image issues my entire life. I know that can be hard to believe, after all, he is fitness professional.

Think about it though – isn’t that where most of the best fitness people come from? A place of helplessness, to conquering their body issues, to helping other do the same simply because it’s easier for us to relate to you. We’re in this together.

Let me ask you something…

Why can’t you just figure this weight loss stuff out? Why can’t you just burn fat? Seriously just get your act together, lose weight and feel good about yourself.

That’s what I would be saying to you IF it were that simple. See, we’ve been conditioned to do everything wrong. Why? Because it’s in the best interest of multinational companies to feed you the wrong information, the information that will keep you from ever really getting in the shape you deserve.

Why? Because you’ll spend more and more money with them trying to see your waistline shrink for the first time in your life.

What if I was to tell you that you can actually diet without feeling like you’re dieting?

You’re interested aren’t you? Your ears just perked up, didn’t they?

Have you tried all the ‘new’ diets that came out? Are you sick and tired of working your tail off only to find it wind up being too difficult, too rigid, too restrictive? I know I have.

I’ve been working with my in person clients for over two years now, but the thing that kept rearing its ugly head were that they all felt like they were on diets and really couldn’t sustain it for very long.

I ended up going back to the lab I – trying relentlessly to find a way for my clients to get real, long-lasting results. I couldn’t believe how simple it was when I finally came up with the answer.

Ready?

Brace yourself. Buckle up! 😛

You cook dinner most days, right? If you don’t, then you should.

Okay, cook dinner, easy – dinner is pretty much going to be the only meal you is going to cook each day. Sound good?

From here you need to pick out 5 recipes that you and your entire family love. You have to love them and you have to get your family on board – because one thing I’m not going to let you do is make 5 different meals for each member of the family every day.

Fair enough?

Alright, so you’re committed to making a delicious dinner every day, right? Great, next step is to make an extra portion of the exact same meal for lunch the next day.

Wait, that’s it? Yep, that’s it.

You’re going to do this for two reasons.

#1 – You’re going to guarantee yourself two fat burning meals every single day without changing a single thing in your life.

#2 – You’re guaranteeing that you LOVE the meals, because you picked them from our delicious recipe book meaning you won’t feel deprived like you’re on a diet.

Yeah, Okay, but what about breakfast?

This is a simple one. Best case scenario you actually take twenty minutes in the morning to make an omelette or eggs and bacon – but let’s assume you’re someone that just hates eating first thing in the morning and you’re rushing around getting your kids ready for school before they’re late for the 5th day this week, then you’re going to try this..

Ready?

Give me 45 seconds first thing in the morning and I’ll give your more energy than you’ve had in years, and faster fat loss… yes, you read that right.

Ingredients: protein powder (1 scoop), water, raw nuts (handful), berries (handful), spinach (lots)

Direction; dump it all in a blender and prepare yourself for a filling glass of sheer deliciousness 🙂

Does that sound like something you could do?

Of course it does.

Would you like to know why this works so well? For rapid, lasting fat loss we need to make sure your body gets enough of the right fuel. You’ve been conditioned to give it the wrong fuel and that’s why losing weight and following fad diets have made your life so painful.

Let’s recap: you’ve done 3 things and only one of them is likely something new.

Pick 5 recipes that you LOVE – commit to making dinner every single day of the week.

Make an extra serving of dinner and use that for lunch tomorrow.

Blend up a simple shake in the morning.

Simple, right?

What if you’re hungry though? Most likely you’re just not eating enough when you are eating. So either have another meal or have more when you are eating.

Listen, I know that sounds easy, but trust me, fat loss really isn’t as complicated as you’ve been led to believe.

Focus on these three things each and every day and you’ll have completely transformed your life very very soon. And realise that you’ve just taught yourself how to diet, without feeling like you’re dieting.

Does it take some discipline? Yeah, of course it does. But trust me when I say, this is one of the most effective and easiest ways to force your body to reward your efforts for the first time in your life.