How Workplace Discrimination Impacts LGBTQ People

It took numerous protests, public demonstrations, and groundbreaking amendments in law to bring about recognition of the rights of our LGBTQ peers. Yet, there’s still a lot left to achieve.

While it’s true that LGBTQ individuals have been accepted with open arms and have received some of the recognition they deserved, some believe there is still a lot to be desired.

One issue that needs to addressed is workplace discrimination. Workplace discrimination attorneys worldwide have advocated the idea of equal rights for LGBTQ people in the workplace. Though the law seems in effect on paper, its real-life adoption is going to be a significant challenge.

Workplace Discrimination and the Associated Challenges

One major challenge that LGBTQ people face is acceptance in the workplace. The fear of injustice and unequal treatment in workplace areas negatively impacts the lives of LGBTQ people. Nearly half of the workplaces in the United States don’t offer employment or workplace protection against workplace discrimination to LGBTQ people. This fact has an adverse impact on gay and transgender people.

Also, as per the National Transgender Discrimination Survey, which was done over 27,000 LGTBQ people in 2016 shows that:

23% of LGBTQ employees reported being treated poorly by coworkers.

Nearly 77% of LGBTQ people hide their identity to save them from harassment.

And almost 30% of LGTBQ people are jobless due to their sexuality or gender identity.

These types of statistics negatively impact the economic status, psychology, and health of LGTBQ people.

LGBTQ discrimination attorneys believe that the community needs to be treated equally and be equipped with equal authority in the workplace.

According to LGBTQ workplace discrimination attorneys, co-workers can play a significant role in bringing about a radical change in workplaces. It will be a good practice if co-workers make an effort to know more about their personal lives, understand them, and accept them the way they are.

The Protection of Workplace for LGBTQ People

The Supreme Court of the United States, on June 15, 2020, ruled that the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects employees from discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. This ruling meant that workers across the US could not be fired for being LGBTQ.

However, the continuing discrimination in the states puts pressure on the Attorney and justices to give legal rights and religious and workplace freedom to LGTBQ people. Protection at the workplace at the federal level given by the Supreme Court has been declared to improve the lives of the LGTBQ people, so they can live a better and secure life.

Some other benefits have been given to LGTBQ people in the workplace so they can work freely without fear of being mistreated by co-workers. However, these benefits generally vary from company to company, which is why the Supreme Court ruling is so valuable and necessary. Still, there is much that can be done to improve workplace attitudes towards LGBTQ people. As co-workers, it’s time we open up and begin to accept people for who they are and ensure that everyone is treated with dignity.