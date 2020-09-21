How to Dive Sustainably and Prevent Ocean Pollution

There are lots of ways to help preserve the water. If you choose to be part of the solution, you will inspire other people around you to do the same.

We live in unprecedented times. With human activity driving global climate change, people who enjoy the outdoors need to seriously review how our activities impact the planet. For divers, this picture is clearer than it is for most. Whether it be inland waterways or in the ocean, divers see more of the impacts of pollution than other outdoor enthusiasts.

Much of the world’s pollution ends up in the water. This has devastating impacts on marine environments. While prevention is the key to avoiding further impacts, those of us going into these environments need to embrace proactive steps to help improve marine environments.

Here are a few ideas for your next trip: