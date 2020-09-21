Medical Malpractice Lawsuit Filed Against St. Mary’s Health Care System

Husband secures Bell Law Firm after negligence leads to wife’s death.

Truong Vang, husband of the deceased Kang Moua, secured Lloyd Bell of Bell Law Firm to file a medical malpractice, wrongful death lawsuit in Athens-Clarke County against St. Mary’s Health Care System. In August of 2019, health care professionals working at St. Mary’s facility failed to remove sutures on Mrs. Moua’s neck to decompress a hematoma, leading to anoxic brain damage that resulted in her death. She leaves behind a husband and two young daughters.

Mrs. Moua was a 38-year old otherwise healthy woman who had her thyroid surgically removed by Dr. Blake Kimbrell in 2019 because of a papillary thyroid carcinoma. The day after the surgery, Mrs. Moua reported swelling in her neck that quickly progressed to a point where she could not breathe. A nurse from St. Mary’s surgical floor called Dr. Byron Norris, the ENT physician who was on call. According to the complaint, Dr. Norris suspected a hematoma or large blood clot had developed after surgery that was compressing Mrs. Moua’s windpipe. As he was driving to the hospital, Dr. Norris ordered the neck sutures be removed to release pressure on the airway and restore Mrs. Moua’s breathing.

Before Dr. Norris arrived, Dr. Troy Johnson, the on-duty ER physician, arrived to treat Mrs. Moua. Rather than remove the sutures from Mrs. Moua’s neck, Dr. Johnson attempted an intubation. According to the complaint, the nurse who spoke with Dr. Norris on the phone did not relay the order to Dr. Johnson to remove the sutures. When Dr. Norris finally got to Mrs. Moua’s hospital room, he immediately removed the sutures and restored her airway with an emergency tracheotomy. At that point, Mrs. Moua had been without oxygen for too long. She suffered anoxic brain damage and passed away, leaving behind her husband, Truong, and two young daughters.

“This case underscores the vital importance of effective communication between healthcare professionals,” comments Lloyd Bell. “The standard of care required the nurse who spoke to Dr. Norris either personally to remove the sutures on Mrs. Moua’s neck or to notify the attending physician of the order. If the health care professionals had simply done their job and removed the sutures, Mrs. Moua’s airway would have been restored and she would have been fine. But the health care professionals didn’t communicate with each other, and Mrs. Moua suffered the consequences.”

Plaintiff Truong Vang seeks damages for the wrongful death of his wife, her conscious pain and suffering and the full economic loss their family has suffered.

