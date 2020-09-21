New Management Team at UK’s Leading Data Breach Solicitors, Hayes Connor

Hayes Connor, the UK’s leading data breach law firm, has a new management team. What will this mean for the future of their business?

Arriving on the scene in 2018, Hayes are now the UK’s leading data breach specialists. With a team of 15 lawyers and assistants, and a wealth of collective experience, the team are paving the way in all things data breach, cyber security, and online fraud.

The strength of the team at Hayes Connor can’t be overstated. In just over two years, they have settled over 300 claims for their clients, securing compensation from £1,000 to well over £100,000 against a wide range of organisations, including multi-national corporations and banking giants.

Fee income has doubled over the past 12 months, and the new Management Team will be working hard to deliver the same again next year.

Dan Thompson, William Betts and Jon Else now have full control of the business, and the client service team is now headed up by Senior Associates Christine Sabino and Richard Forrest. This reorganisation comes at a key moment for Hayes Connor, with the firm predicting a big increase in the number of people likely to be bringing data breach claims post-lockdown.

With COVID-19 changing the way we live and work in the UK, millions of people are working from home, making it harder for employers to ensure their team are following data protection guidelines and IT security.

What’s more, the introduction of test and trace, as well as the continued growth of shopping online, means we’re all having to hand our data over to a growing number of businesses. These changes make data protection mistakes, and thus individual data breach claims, much more likely.

The team understand how damaging a data breach can be. The exposure of sensitive private information can lead to embarrassment, humiliation, financial loss and emotional distress. Ultimately, the damage can be devastating.

Hayes Connor pride themselves on providing clear and concise advice and support for those who have fallen victim to data breaches. Drawing on their wealth of combined experience, they want to ensure everyone who has grounds for data breach compensation is able to access their specialist expertise.

Dan Thompson, Director at Hayes Connor, said: “We are excited to be reorganising our team and building upon the great work that has been done by Christine, Richard and the team over the past two years. Going forward, everyone will have a greater say in the direction of the business and that’s something we’re really proud of.”

If you require expertise in the field of data breaches or cyber security, the team at Hayes Connor are more than happy to help.

As well as taking cases directly from clients, Hayes Connor regularly takes referrals from other law firms, where clients need advice from a team with specific expertise in handling the complexities of data breach claims.

To find out more about the team’s expertise, or to get in touch about a potential claim or client referral, please head to https://www.hayesconnor.co.uk.