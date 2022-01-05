How to Document the Scene of a Car Accident

Consult with your lawyer before submitting medical records. Insurance claims adjusters will often try to use your records to prove that your health conditions were not caused by the accident to lower your compensation.

If you’re in a car accident, you should document all evidence at the scene of the wreck. Offering strong proof will make your compensation claim stronger. We recommend employing various techniques (like taking photographs or collecting documentation) to paint a more convincing picture of the events.

Your attorney will use these details to help build your case and determine the damages you should receive. Damages can include pain and suffering, lost wages, and medical bills. Here are some practical tips for documenting your car accident properly.

Don’t Depend on Your Memory

Car wrecks can happen in a matter of seconds. The experience can be scary and overwhelming. Don’t rely on your memory to recount everything that happened during the accident.

Take as many pictures as you can. This is a persuasive form of evidence, and you can easily take photos with your cell phone. Be sure to photograph all the vehicles that were involved and the damage caused by the accident.

If you can, make sure to capture the license plate number of each vehicle. You should also snap some pictures of street signs and landmarks. This evidence could help the judge or jury see the road and weather conditions.

Additional Documentation

You should get the driver’s license and insurance card of each driver involved in the accident. You can take pictures of these items to make sure the information is accurate when you present it to your attorney.

Be sure to document the road conditions and weather at the time of the accident. You can also record the speed at which you were driving. Make sure you document any additional events that led up to the wreck.

Why Documentation is Essential

You should keep a record of evidence instead of relying on what you can remember about the accident. In some cases, seeing a picture can help refresh your memory and it can also have a strong emotional impact on the judge or jury members.

Some factors can affect your memory, such as taking pain medication as part of your treatment or delays in the lawsuit or insurance claim process. A car accident attorney in Alexandria, Louisana can help you through the legal process if you’ve been a victim of a car accident.

Additional Evidence to Use

You can pay a fee to get a copy of the accident report from the Department of Transportation. When you call the police to the scene of the accident, they will likely write up the report. You can request a copy of it later. Accident reports are required if property damage is $1,000 or higher, or if the accident resulted in injuries or death.

You should also keep all your notes and photos of the accident. Keep your receipts for rental cars, vehicle repairs, and tow trucks. Make sure you give your lawyer a copy of all your medical bills and pay stubs to prove that you suffered lost wages because of the accident.

Keeping Evidence for Insurance Companies

It can be complicated to deal with insurance companies if you’ve been in an accident. Even if you have substantial evidence to prove your claims, insurance companies will make it difficult for you to get the settlement you deserve.

Insurers try to pay the lowest settlement possible. Once you submit your photos and other documentation to your lawyer and the insurance companies involved, make sure that you don’t send any written or recorded statements about the accident. The insurance company will try using this against you to lower your settlement claim.

Consult with your lawyer before submitting medical records. Insurance claims adjusters will often try to use your records to prove that your health conditions were not caused by the accident to lower your compensation.

Seek Legal Help

A qualified lawyer will let you know which documents you should submit to the courts and insurance companies to help determine a fair settlement amount for your injuries or lost wages. Contact an attorney as soon as possible to get the compensation you or your loved ones deserve.