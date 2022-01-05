What to do After a Hit-and-Run in Mississippi

A car crash can be extremely scary, but the event can be even more stressful when you add a hit-and-run to the situation.

According to recent data and reports, Mississippi is one of the deadliest states to drive in.

It is also the state with the highest number of uninsured drivers (29.4%), according to 2019 data from the Insurance Information Institute. Uninsured motorists and risks of hit-and-runs involving drivers without insurance are important reasons why drivers in Mississippi and across the country are encouraged to have motorist coverage. If you’ve been involved in a hit-and-run in Mississippi, the average yearly full coverage car insurance premium will go up by 57% – from $1,782 to $2,803.

Hit and Runs in Mississippi

Mississippi ranks 20th when it comes to traffic-related deaths according to 2019 US Department of Transportation data. Not all traffic fatalities are a result of hit-and-run accidents, but the penalty is still steep for hitting another vehicle and fleeing the scene of the accident. Hit-and-runs are illegal and can result in serious penalties and fines. You’ll also face serious consequences when it comes to your car insurance. A hit-and-run can substantially raise your monthly insurance payments substantially and affect your driving record.

Hit-and-run Laws in Mississippi

According to Mississippi law, all drivers have to stop right away if involved in an accident. If a driver leaves the accident scene, this is considered a hit-and-run. If the driver is found and convicted, the driver will face a significant increase in insurance premiums and legal ramifications. In addition, the state will determine the driver’s penalty based on the accident’s severity.

Fines for a hit-and-run in Mississippi can range from $100 to $5,000, and drivers could spend at least a month and up to a year in jail. Drivers can receive one or both penalties in a hit-and-run accident. If the accident results in disfigurement or death of the victim, the driver will be charged with a felony, face fines of up to $10,000, and jail time between five and 20 years.

If you’ve been involved in a hit and run accident in the Gulfport area, you should get in touch with a Gulfport car accident lawyer Morris Bart as soon as possible. An experienced law firm can help you get the compensation you deserve for your injuries. Most of the time, settlements are reached outside the court, but, if necessary, your attorney will take your case to trial. In accident cases leading to injuries or death, the jury awards economic damages that will help you move on with your life.

Things to Do After a Hit-and-Run In Mississippi

A car crash can be extremely scary, but the event can be even more stressful when you add a hit-and-run to the situation. Of course, the primary concern is your safety and the safety of the people in the vehicle with you. However, there are other steps you should take after the accident. Here are a few to keep in mind:

Get contact information. You should get the names, addresses, and insurance information of every driver involved in the accident. You’ll need to submit this information to your lawyer and your insurance company to help you receive a fair settlement.

Take pictures. Make sure you take pictures or video of your car, other involved cars, and the scene of the accident. This will help police and investigators to determine who is liable for the collision.

Talk to witnesses. If there were pedestrians or other drivers around who saw the accident first-hand, try to get a statement from them. This can strengthen your case and help give your attorney and the judge a clear idea of what happened.

Call the police. Contact the police from the accident scene as soon as you can. This will aid you from an insurance and legal standpoint. It is important to file a police report so you can use this evidence in your car accident case. The police report also protects you from being blamed for aspects of the accident that were not your fault.

Get medical attention. You should also get in touch with the paramedics to get immediate attention for any injuries, and you can be transported to the nearest hospital for a medical evaluation.

File an insurance claim. Once your medical needs are addressed, your passengers are tended to, and you’ve filed a police report, you’ll need to contact your insurance company and file a claim. Be sure to do this within a day or two. When you file your claim, make sure you include your police report and any videos or photos you’ve gathered.

Keep in mind that an expert attorney can review the particulars of your accident and negotiate with insurance companies to ensure that you receive the compensation you deserve for damages and injuries resulting from the accident. From gathering evidence and deposing witnesses to hiring accident reconstruction specialists and getting experts’ testimonies, a reputable law firm can assist you every step of the way.

Don’t worry about the costs, as most law firms offer a free initial consultation and work on contingency fees. It means that you pay them only if they obtain you a favorable settlement/verdict.