How to Expunge a Criminal Record: Your Step-by-Step Guide

The reward – a sealed record, a fresh start, a life no longer shadowed by bureaucracy – is worth every form you fill, every fee you pay, every month you wait.

Clearing your criminal record isn’t automatic – it requires navigating legal procedures unique to your jurisdiction. While “expungement” is commonly used, Canadian law typically refers to “record suspensions.” The process involves waiting periods, application forms, fees, and RCMP background checks. Not all offenses qualify, and approval isn’t guaranteed. Start by confirming eligibility, gathering documents, and submitting your application to the Parole Board of Canada.

That one mistake from years ago – the bar fight, the impaired driving charge, the shoplifting incident – shouldn’t define the rest of your life. Yet, every time you apply for a job, rent an apartment, or plan a trip across the border, it resurfaces. Your past clings to you, even when you’ve done everything right since.

But there’s a legal remedy – and it’s more accessible than most people think. Canada’s record suspension system exists to give people a second chance, to seal past convictions from public databases once certain conditions are met. For those unsure where to start, consulting with BW Law can bring clarity and confidence to what may otherwise be an overwhelming journey.

How to Expunge a Criminal Record: The Step-by-Step Breakdown

If you ask yourself: ‘How to expunge a criminal record?’, you must know that Canada doesn’t “expunge” criminal records – it suspends them. A record suspension, administered by the Parole Board of Canada, removes your conviction from the Canadian Police Information Centre (CPIC) database, making it inaccessible to most employers, border agents, and volunteer organizations.

While it doesn’t clear your criminal record completely, it effectively seals it from public view – provided you meet all eligibility criteria and follow the process precisely.

Step 1: Confirm Your Eligibility for a Record Suspension

Not every conviction qualifies. You’re ineligible if you’ve been convicted of:

A sexual offence involving a minor.

More than three indictable offenses, each carrying a prison sentence of two years or more.

Certain offenses under the Criminal Records Act (as amended in 2012).

You must also have:

Completed all sentences (including probation, fines, restitution).

Waited the mandatory period: 5 years for summary convictions, 10 years for indictable offenses.

If you’re unsure whether your offense qualifies, consult the Parole Board’s eligibility tool or seek clarification from a legal professional familiar with the criminal record expungement process.

Step 2: Complete Your Waiting Period

The clock starts ticking only after you’ve fully completed your sentence – not from the date of conviction. This includes:

Paying all fines, surcharges, and restitution orders.

Finishing probation or conditional sentences.

Serving any jail time (including intermittent sentences).

Calculate your eligibility date carefully. Submitting too early will result in automatic rejection and loss of your non-refundable application fee.

Step 3: Gather Required Documents & Police Checks

You’ll need:

A copy of your criminal record (from RCMP or local police).

A certified copy of your court information (including charges, dates, and sentences).

A local police records check (including vulnerable sector check if applicable).

Military conduct sheet (if you served in the Canadian Forces).

Immigration documents (if not a Canadian citizen).

All documents must be current – generally issued within the last 60 days. Outdated paperwork is a common reason for delays.

Step 4: Fill Out the Official Application Package

Download the most current Record Suspension Application Guide and Forms from the Parole Board of Canada website. The package includes:

Application form.

Measurable Benefit and Sustained Rehabilitation Form.

Local Police Records Check form.

Court Information Sheet.

RCMP Fingerprint Form (C-216C).

Incomplete forms, unsigned declarations, or mismatched names (due to marriage or legal change) will trigger rejection. Keep copies of everything you submit.

Step 5: Pay Fees and Submit to the Parole Board

As of 2025, the application fee is $50 (down from $657 in 2012, thanks to legislative changes). Payment must accompany your application. Submit your completed package by mail to the Parole Board of Canada. Do not send cash. Use a certified cheque, money order, or credit card authorization form.

Step 6: Wait for Processing (And What Happens Next)

Processing times vary but currently average 6 to 12 months. During this time:

The Parole Board verifies your documents.

They assess your conduct since conviction (employment, community involvement, references).

They evaluate whether granting the suspension provides a “measurable benefit” and supports your “sustained rehabilitation”.

You’ll receive written notification of the decision. If approved, your record is removed from CPIC. If denied, you may reapply after one year – with stronger supporting documentation.

This expungement guide has walked you through the core mechanics of the criminal record expungement process. With patience and precision, you can successfully navigate how to expunge criminal record step by step and move closer to a future unburdened by your past.

What to Do After You’ve Applied: Tips, Timelines & Troubleshooting

Submitting your record suspension application doesn’t mean you’re done – it means you’ve entered the waiting game. While the Parole Board of Canada processes your file, there are proactive steps you can take to strengthen your position, prepare for potential outcomes, and avoid common pitfalls that derail applications.

Here’s what to focus on while you wait:

Track Your Application Status

The Parole Board does not provide real-time updates. You can check the status of your application approximately 3–4 months after submission by calling their general inquiry line or using their online contact form. Be ready with your application number and personal details.

Processing times fluctuate. As of 2025, expect:

6–8 months for straightforward cases with complete documentation.

10–12 months (or longer) if additional verification or clarification is needed.

Do not submit duplicate applications – it will only cause further delays.

Strengthen Your Rehabilitation Profile

The Board doesn’t just review paperwork – they assess whether you’ve demonstrated “sustained rehabilitation.” Use this waiting period to build a stronger case:

Maintain steady employment or volunteer work.

Complete educational or vocational courses.

Obtain character references from employers, community leaders, or counsellors.

Avoid any new charges or police contact – even minor traffic violations can be flagged.

Keep records of these activities. If your application is initially denied, this documentation will be critical for a successful reapplication.

Prepare for Possible Denial – and Appeal

Denials happen – often due to incomplete forms, miscalculated waiting periods, or insufficient proof of rehabilitation. If denied, you’ll receive a letter explaining why. Common reasons include:

Outstanding fines or restitution.

Incomplete court or police documents.

Insufficient evidence of good conduct.

Convictions that disqualify under the current law.

You may reapply after one year. Use that time to fix errors, gather stronger supporting materials, and – if needed – consult with a legal professional to ensure your next submission is airtight.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Assuming old convictions “expire” – they don’t, unless suspended.

Miscalculating your waiting period – start from the end of your full sentence, not the conviction date.

Using outdated forms – always download the latest version from the Parole Board’s official site.

Skipping the vulnerable sector check – if your job or volunteer role involves children or vulnerable adults, this is mandatory.

Failing to disclose all convictions – even if you think they’re minor or unrelated.

One error can cost you months. Double-check every detail.

Final Thoughts: Is Clearing Your Record Worth the Effort?

Absolutely – if you qualify, and you follow the process correctly, pursuing a record suspension is one of the most impactful legal steps you can take to reclaim your future. The ability to legally clear your criminal record doesn’t just open doors – it restores dignity, reduces daily anxiety, and removes invisible barriers that have held you back for years.

Yes, the criminal record expungement process requires patience. Yes, it demands precision. And yes, for some, it may feel intimidating or overwhelming – especially if your case involves complex charges, multiple convictions, or unclear documentation. But the reward – a sealed record, a fresh start, a life no longer shadowed by bureaucracy – is worth every form you fill, every fee you pay, every month you wait.