How to Find the Best Lexington, KY Truck Accident Lawyers

Finding out exactly who’s to blame for the accident will make all the difference when it comes to you getting the compensation you deserve.

There are over 150,000 car accidents on Kentucky roads each year, hundreds or people are killed and around 25,000 are injured. According to national statistics, approximately 10,000 of those collisions involve trucks and these are the most dangerous accidents. The average passenger’s car doesn’t stand a chance in a collision with an 18-wheeler. If the passengers make it out alive, they’ll probably be left with devastating injuries.

If you’ve been injured in a recent traffic accident in the area, you should contact experienced Lexington truck accident lawyers.

As a rule, if you’re injured in an accident, you should talk to a lawyer before sitting down with the insurance adjuster. With truck accidents it is essential that you get in touch with reliable Kentucky truck accident lawyers right away because these cases require good knowledge of the laws regulating the trucking industry.

If it’s a collision between two passenger cars, things are more obvious. One of the drivers must bear responsibility for the crash. When a truck is involved, responsibility might lie with someone who’s not at the scene of the crash, but in an office far away.

Many truck accidents are caused by distracted or drunk drivers, which is not surprising. Those are the leading causes for all traffic collisions in the country. However, in plenty of cases it turns out that the truck driver was simply too tired, and his attention and reaction speed were impaired.

Every time, accident lawyers have to deal with such a case they’ll want to know if the truck driver seemed tired. If you’re in a truck accident, make sure to get a good look at the driver. The dark circles under his eyes might be a valuable clue for your lawyers. They will ask for the truck driver’s log for the past few days or weeks to see how many hours they were on the road and how much rest did they get.

Maybe it was their fault that they did not get enough sleep and spent the night in a bar somewhere, in which case they should be held accountable. Yet, most of them are not irresponsible, but overworked. If the boss sets them an impossible delivery time, they have little option but to drive through the night. If that’s the case, your lawyers will help you file a claim with the trucking company’s insurance or they might advise you to sue them.

At the same time, if the driver lost control of the truck, your attorneys will want to know why. Maybe the road conditions were to blame, but it’s always possible that the truck went out of control because the load was poorly balanced. Or maybe it was a mechanical malfunction that led to the accident. A technical examination of the truck will show what happened and your lawyer will tell you who to sue – the trucking company, the maintenance company, or even the manufacturer of the truck.

