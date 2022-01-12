How Truck Accidents and Laws Differ from Regular Car Accidents

To help determine liability, truck accident attorneys often conduct in-depth investigations to identify any party that might have contributed to the accident.

As you might imagine, there are a few differences between accidents involving big rigs and tractor-trailers, and those involving regular cars and other average vehicles. Not only does size play a big role in the outcome of an accident, but in Las Vegas, Nevada, there are laws and regulations that apply to truck drivers. Fortunately, there are Las Vegas attorneys that specialize in handling cases and claims involving truck accidents. Whether you’ve been in a truck accident involving multiple parties or were the sole driver, it’s important to remember that not all truck accidents are the same, so it’s important to have a skilled truck accident attorney in your corner to help determine liability.

Trucking Industry Regulations and Laws

Many big rigs, cargo loaders, and tractor-trailers are large and can weigh thousands of pounds. That said, when these large trucks are involved in an accident, it often results in a great deal of damage, injuries, and sometimes even fatalities. Truck accidents also often involve more than one party and in Nevada, there are many regulations and laws to sift through in the aftermath of an accident.

The trucking industry is regulated by Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA). The federal agency sets regulations and rules to help keep truck drivers and other drivers safe on the road. For starters, there are certain qualifications drivers must meet before they can get their commercial driver’s license (CDL), certain safety procedures drivers and trucking companies must follow, inspection and maintenance protocols, and certain insurance coverage requirements. In states across the U.S., including Nevada, drivers have a limit on how many hours they can drive each day.

Trucking regulations specific to Nevada are implemented by the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT). Some of the state regulations include:

Trucks cannot be larger than 14 feet tall, 8.5 feet wide, and 70 feet long

Single-axle trucks cannot exceed 20,000 pounds, tandem-axle vehicles cannot exceed 34,000 pounds, and triple-axle trucks cannot exceed 42,000 pounds.

Every truck driver must have a valid Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) and be at least 21-years-old

Drivers cannot operate a truck with a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 0.04 percent or more

Truck Accidents and Liability

When a truck accident happens, one of the first things that will have to be determined is liability. In Nevada, there are many entities responsible for ensuring that any truck operating on the road is doing so safely. When an accident does happen, the following parties could be held responsible:

Truck driver

Truck company

Truck owner

Cargo loader, and more

To help determine liability, truck accident attorneys often conduct in-depth investigations to identify any party that might have contributed to the accident. This may include collecting witness testimonies, taking pictures of the accident scene, and obtaining police reports.

Were you in a truck accident recently? Contact a truck accident attorney in Las Vegas, Nevada today. An attorney can help file claims and investigate the accident to determine liability and whether you may be entitled to compensation.