How to get a Parenting Time Order Enforced After a Divorce in Colorado Springs

If you filed for divorce in Colorado Springs and the court issued a parenting order, both you and your ex-spouse are required to comply with the terms. If you’ve run into issues with getting your ex to follow pickup or drop-off times or another stipulation outlined in the order, there are steps you can take to get it enforced.

Now, before you attempt to address the matter yourself, you are advised to consult with divorce lawyers to ensure you choose the most suitable option.

There are two ways to get a parenting time order enforced in Colorado after divorcing

When one person fails to obey the parenting time order issued during the divorce proceedings, the other can file a motion with the court requesting help. According to the Colorado Judicial Branch website, you will need to fill out and file forms JDF 1418, Verified Motion Concerning Parenting Time Disputes, and JDF 1419, Order re: Parenting Time1.

While there are instructions available that can guide you as you fill out these forms, it’s always best to have Colorado Springs divorce lawyers helping you. The last thing you want is to make a mistake and have to start the process all over again. As you fill out these forms, keep this in mind:

You don’t have to pay a filing fee.

The forms can be hand-delivered to the court or you can mail them in.

Be sure to use the case number assigned to your divorce case when filling in the case number on the above-mentioned forms.

What is another way to get a parenting time order enforced in Colorado?

The second way you can get a parenting time order enforced in Colorado is by requesting that the court find your former spouse in contempt of court. Should the court find that he/she is in contempt of court for not abiding by the parenting time order initially issued, they could face fines and possible jail.

Before you consider this option, be sure to speak with divorce lawyers so you understand how the process works and the consequences that follow.

A child custody attorney can also help you get a parenting time order enforced

While you can certainly ask a divorce attorney to assist you in getting a custody order enforced, child custody lawyers can also be of some assistance. If you aren’t prepared to get the courts involved but want to show your ex-spouse you’re serious about enforcing the order, a custody lawyer may be able to settle the issues in private.

