How to Get the Highest Settlement After a Truck Accident

If you say that a settlement offer is too small, you better be prepared to back that up with facts and evidence.

It makes sense to aim for the highest possible settlement after a truck accident. After all, you’re a victim. You suffered legitimate damages, and you deserve to be compensated for the injuries you have sustained. In addition, you probably have no idea how your life might be affected by this incident. You might never work again. Your psychological well-being may never be the same. You might incur medical expenses that you can’t possibly foresee due to complications with your injuries. With all of these factors in mind, you need to strive for the highest possible settlement amount.

The best way to get your hands on a fair, adequate settlement is to work with a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney. Ideally, you should reach out to a lawyer in California who has plenty of experience with truck accident lawsuits. These legal professionals can utilize a number of effective tactics to help you aim for the highest possible settlement amount. It’s best to book your consultation as soon as possible for best results.

Back Up Your Claims

It’s important to back up your claims when negotiating for a settlement. But what does that mean? Basically, if you say that a settlement offer is too small, you better be prepared to back that up with facts and evidence. Why is the settlement offer inadequate? For example, you might need to show your medical records to illustrate that a settlement offer can’t possibly cover the cost of your treatments1. This approach is much better than simply saying “I want a bigger settlement.” You have to explain why.

Don’t Accept the First Offer

A rather obvious rule is to never accept the first settlement offer. Insurance adjusters will offer the lowest amount that they think they can get away with. Their first offer will be almost laughably small – but many inexperienced plaintiffs simply accept it due to a number of circumstances. Many are too scared to ask for more, while others simply assume that this is a standard, fair amount. In many ways, the insurance companies are actually expecting you to ask for more, so it makes sense to push back and ask for a higher amount after the initial offer.

Hire a Lawyer with Strong Negotiation Skills

Of course, all of these points are essentially moot if you’re relying on a qualified, experienced personal injury attorney. These legal professionals can guide you towards a fair settlement in a confident manner, and you may not need to do anything while your attorney negotiates on your behalf. They’ll recommend when you should accept an offer, and they can use strong negotiating tactics to get you a higher settlement2.

Where Can I Find Truck Accident Attorneys Near Me?

If you’ve suffered a legitimate injury in a truck accident, you’re probably wondering: “Where can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” The answer is simple: There are many truck accident attorneys in major cities like Santa Ana, and you can take your first steps towards a positive outcome by booking a consultation with one of these lawyers today. Reach out and make sure you’re getting the settlement you need and deserve.

