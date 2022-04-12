Here’s What They Don’t Want You to Know About Whiplash After a Truck Accident

It’s true that whiplash may simply heal with a few days or weeks of rest. But here’s the thing: what if you can’t afford to take time off work?

When many people suffer a whiplash injury after a semi-truck crash in St. Louis, they simply “get on with it.” These individuals assume that their injury isn’t very serious, and they essentially try to get lots of rest while hoping that it heals with time. If you take this route, you might be missing out on considerable compensation.

You can get your hands on this compensation by filing a personal injury claim with the help of a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in Missouri. These legal professionals can guide you towards a fair, adequate level of compensation for your injuries, allowing you to pay for medical expenses while taking time off work to heal. You may also receive compensation for non-economic damages, such as pain & suffering. It’s best to get in touch with a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney as soon as possible if you’re serious about receiving compensation for your whiplash injury.

Why Do You Need Compensation for Whiplash?

But why on Earth do you even need compensation for a minor injury like whiplash? First thing’s first: a whiplash injury might be as minor as you think. In fact, this injury can become much worse with time, and your spine could become misaligned if you fail to get treatment. Whenever you deal with a spinal cord injury, it’s important to play it safe. This means seeing a doctor who can assess the extent of your whiplash1. Of course, these medical appointments cost money, which is exactly why you need compensation – especially if your whiplash is much worse than it seems at first.

It’s true that whiplash may simply heal with a few days or weeks of rest. But here’s the thing: what if you can’t afford to take time off work2? If you find yourself in this situation, you may find yourself heading to work even though you know you’re injured. This can lead to further neck injuries as you over-exert yourself, and it may mean that your whiplash takes longer to heal – or doesn’t heal properly at all. This issue leads to the second major reason you need to file a personal injury claim: you can receive compensation for missed wages. This compensation allows you to take time off work and rest without worrying about financial matters.

Where Can I Find a Truck Accident Attorney?

If you’ve been injured in a truck accident, you might be wondering: “Where can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” The truth is that there are many attorneys standing by to assist you, and all you really need to do is reach out and book a consultation. This first step will put you on the path towards a fair, adequate settlement for your whiplash injury – or any other injury you might have experienced due to a truck accident.

Sources: