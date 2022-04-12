Can’t Pay for Medical Expenses After a Truck Accident? READ THIS!

Your psychological damages may also be taken into account, allowing you to multiply your economic losses by a certain number.

For the most part, there is absolutely no reason why a Californian should struggle to pay for their medical expenses after a truck accident. In an ideal world, those with serious injuries wouldn’t have to worry about treatment that could drastically improve their lives. Unfortunately, it’s not quite as simple as that, and you may have to consider your legal options in order to get the compensation you need. Fortunately, you can file a personal injury lawsuit against negligent parties and receive a settlement. You can use this settlement to pay for not only medical expenses, but also missed wages, emotional distress, and much more.

Of course, you’ll need help from a qualified, experienced truck accident attorney in California if you want to accomplish this. In fact, it’s best to get in touch with an attorney as soon as possible after suffering an accident. Not only does this help you get your settlement sooner, but it also helps you avoid the negative consequences of the statute of limitations.

California is a Tort State

The first thing you need to know is that California is considered a “tort state.” These tort states are also known as “at-fault” states in some circles. What this means is that you will need to hold someone liable for your injuries in order to receive compensation. In other words, you have to show that someone was “at fault” for your accident. This means that you’ll need to hire an attorney who can prove negligence1.

Proving negligence isn’t always easy, and it revolves around four elements:

Duty of Care

Breach of Duty

Causation

Injuries

In other words, you must show that the negligent party had a duty to behave in a safe manner, that they failed to do this, that this failure led to your accident, and that this accident caused legitimate injuries on your part. This is the only way to receive compensation for a truck accident in California.

How Much Money Can I Get?

Your settlement amount depends on your damages2. For example, your accident may have led to $100,000 in medical expenses plus $30,000 in missed wages. Your psychological damages may also be taken into account, allowing you to multiply your economic losses by a certain number. If, for example, that number is four, you would be left with a settlement of $520,000.

Where Can I Find a Truck Accident Lawyer?

If you’ve been injured in a truck accident, you might be asking yourself: “How can I find truck accident attorneys near me?” The answer is really quite simple: All you need to do is browse the many truck attorneys in Riverside who are standing by to assist you and book a consultation. From there, you can take your first steps toward fair, adequate compensation for the injuries you have sustained. Book your consultation today to learn more.

