This is How Long You Have to Sue After a Truck Accident in San Antonio, Texas

If you were involved in a truck accident in San Antonio, TX, you may be entitled to recover compensation for your injuries and losses. How do you do this?

In most cases, you can recover compensation for things like medical expenses and property damage after you file a claim with the trucking company’s insurance carrier. However, if you’re seeking financial relief for pain and suffering, mental anguish, or other types of non-economic damages, you might have trouble recouping this from the insurer.

Additionally, if you wish to hold multiple parties liable for your injuries, you may need to go a step further than filing an accident claim with the insurer—you may need to file a personal injury lawsuit.

What is the statute of limitations for filing a personal injury lawsuit in Texas?

The State of Texas’ statute of limitations for filing a personal injury lawsuit is two years from the date of your accident or your injuries became known1. While the court will sometimes allow for an extension, it is best to get your lawsuit filed before the statute of limitations expires.

The statute of limitations essentially acts as a deadline for action to be taken. Once the deadline is up and you continue to pursue another party for compensation, you run the risk of having your case dismissed.

If it’s been a few months since your accident and you’re now considering filing a lawsuit against a trucking company in Texas, USAttorneys.com can help you locate a lawyer who can determine the amount of time left for you to sue.

Should I hire a San Antonio, TX truck accident lawyer?

If you suffered severe injuries or are simply looking to be compensated for the inconvenience the truck accident has caused you, hiring a lawyer is a good idea. Not only with a truck accident attorney ensure your claim is filed in a timely manner, but they will also do the following:

Assess your damages. Truck accident victims can sometimes recover compensation for past and future medical expenses, lost wages, mental anguish, and more, however, it isn’t exactly easy to calculate how much you can collect for each. Thankfully, a truck accident lawyer in San Antonio can handle the burden of doing this, essentially allowing you to understand what your claim is worth. Identify the liable parties. The majority of truck accident cases involve multiple parties. Prove fault. Because truck accidents tend to be costly matters, liable parties often try and push the blame on others. However, when you’re represented by a skilled lawyer, this is less likely to happen. Fight for a fair and favorable outcome.

If you’re ready to discuss your case with a qualified San Antonio truck accident lawyer, you can begin searching for attorneys near me or contact USAttorneys.com.

