How to Handle Complex Property Division in California

When going through the divorce process in California, being concerned about the distribution of property and other assets is likely. In a complex property division, the question may arise: is it possible to distribute assets acquired over the course of a marriage equitably? To best answer this question and resolve the matter, obtaining the support of a proficient family law attorney is recommended. With the support of the Knez Law Group, LLP, fairly dividing assets in a divorce is possible.
What is Considered Complex Property?
Generally, divorces that involve complex property are those that involve assets of high value, professional licenses, business ownership, and other complicated financial matters. These complex financial matters tend to result in conflict and can prolong the duration of an otherwise speedy divorce.
California divorces with complex property divisions have to be managed carefully and also knowledgeably. In a high net worth divorce, it is essential that the property and assets are thoroughly evaluated in order to make sure that an equitable division of assets is achieved.
Complex property division can include the following matters in a California divorce:
- Inheritance,
- Business valuations,
- Stock options,
- Tax issues,
- Ranch real estate,
- Ownership of commercial property,
- Ownership of residential property,
- Qualified Domestic Relations Orders (QDROs), and
Division of 401(k)s, IRAs, or other retirement funds
Factors that May Affect Property Division
There is a common misconception that in a divorce, the couple’s properties and assets must be divided equally in a 50-50 split. In the State of California, however, property division is not always so simple. What party receives what in the divorce will depend on a number of factors, including, but not limited to the following:
- How was the property title held,
- When was the property obtained,
- Who’s income was used to acquire the property,
- Was the couple living in the state or out of the state when the purchase was made, and
- Whether there is a legal contract regarding the asset.
Discuss Your Case With an Experienced Complex Property Division Law Firm
When considering a divorce in the State of California, you may have important questions with respect to your property rights. To ensure your legal rights and interests are protected throughout the divorce, it is important that you speak to an established family law firm that can answer your questions and champion on your behalf.
