“National Do Not Disturb While Driving Day” Highlights Mobile Phone Setting That Saves Lives

The National Distracted Driving Coalition is promoting Oct. 20, 2022, as National Do Not Disturb While Driving Day to highlight the continuing danger of using a cell phone while driving and educate the public about a feature that can help drivers avoid distraction.

“Distracted driving claimed more than 3,100 lives in 2020 according to government statistics, and we know this is likely a dramatic undercount,” said Bruce Landsberg, Vice Chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board. “Technology is part of the problem but can also be part of the solution. Setting your ‘Do Not Disturb’ function temporarily limits notifications and removes the temptation of checking that distracting device.”

Do Not Disturb While Driving settings are available on both iPhone and Android devices and can be set to automatically engage while driving. Using the phone’s sensors and proximity to known connections to determine if the owner is driving, the feature will temporarily block incoming notifications. Past research has found that only 1 in 5 iPhone users have “Do Not Disturb” set to turn on automatically while driving. That’s likely because many people don’t know that the feature exists, or how it works, and many devices require users to “opt in” rather than choose to turn the setting off.