How to Handle Loss with a Mental Illness

If you’re currently struggling, there are resources available to help you achieve long-term sobriety and to live a healthy and productive life.

To those battling a substance use disorder and a co-occurring mental illness, it may not feel like there’s necessarily a new you just because it’s a new year. And maybe you’re also dealing with the loss of a loved one or a job due to COVID-19. Compound those challenges, and each day may feel overwhelming. Dealing with losses due to COVID and a mental illness or addiction can be a difficult burden to overcome.

A mental illness impacts an individual’s behavior, thinking, mood, feeling, and can even impact their capacity to be relatable.

An addiction is a chronic yet treatable disorder consisting of compulsive drug seeking, long-term changes in the brain, and ongoing abuse of the drug regardless of consequences.

Types of Losses Due to COVID

This pandemic and our new way of navigating through each day have been a part of our lives for nearly a year in the United States. And during this time, all of us have experienced loss on some level, whether it’s of a loved one, a job, connecting with others, or just the loss of a general sense of security when we enter public places.

So, how do individuals suffering from a substance use disorder or co-occurring mental health disorder confront their existing challenges and the new ones that have evolved due to COVID?

We understand that death is part of life. But the pain of losing a family member or friend still hurts, regardless if the loss was from COVID or some other cause. Responses to the inevitable vary with each individual, but research has demonstrated that many can recover from loss over time if they have healthy habits and social support.

As the U.S. death rate for COVID-19 cases hit about 382,120 in mid-January, according John Hopkins University, the more devastated families there are that are left behind to deal with the aftermath. [Editor’s note: The number of government-reported COVID deaths as of the morning of February 8, 2021 is 463,477.]

Healthy Ways to Cope with Grief

Accepting your feelings.

Talking about your loved one’s death.

Remembering/celebrating their life.

Caring for yourself and family.

Reaching out to other friends and family who are dealing with this same loss.

The economic impact hasn’t been any easier either. Losing a job in general is rarely a positive experience. Many have different opinions about money, but we can all agree that it provides food, a home, clothing, a sense of security, and other necessities. Losing the means to be able to consistently have these needs met can be stressful.

And let’s not lose sight of the fact that the current social restrictions require people to quarantine in their homes and to avoid public indoor venues and crowded public spaces. Although this behavior helps to minimize the transmission of COVID, for some with a mental illness or a substance use disorder, this type of isolation can be harmful in ways specific to their needs. Be sure to take advantage of technologies when possible by using platforms that allow you to connect to others virtually so that you don’t feel completely alone. Overall, it’s best to resort to healthy coping mechanisms to work through losses due to COVID and mental illness.