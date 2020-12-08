When you’re playing golf with a client or business partner, having a ball with your logo on it is a lighthearted talking point.

As a golfer, I look for any opportunity I can find to merge business and golf, but it isn’t always as straightforward as it seems. If you’re a business owner, or even someone who is just in a client driven career, golf can be an extremely powerful tool to get your name and brand out there. Many of the world’s top executives use golf as both a leisure activity, and an opportunity to close deals and build relationships. You can get really creative if you’re looking to blend your passion for golf and your business, and it makes things a little more interesting too!

Here are our top 3 tips on how to leverage golf to grow your business; check them out below!

Use Golf to Network

The easiest and best way to use golf for your business is by networking and growing relationships out on the golf course. Country clubs are crawling with opportunities to meet people, and offer a great setting to expand your network. On the golf course, you’ll have the opportunity to get to know a new client or build an existing relationship as you walk between your shots. There’s nothing like a good “get to know you” conversation after a couple of great iron shots to the green.

Networking is definitely the most powerful way you can use golf to gain an edge for your business; people do business with people, and getting to know your clients and partners at a personal level goes a long way to furthering your success.

Sponsor a Local Golf Tournament

If you want to get your name out there in your local community, a great way to advertise your brand is by sponsoring a local golf tournament. Golf courses will typically host several tournaments throughout the year, and will take sponsorships to help pay for certain amenities throughout the tournament. These sponsors will always be mentioned a couple times over the course of the tournament. By doing this, you can network for a whole weekend, AND get your brand out there to be seen on the golf course.

In short, you can impress your group with your drives, meet potential clients, and spread the word about your business all by sponsoring a local tournament!

Create Branded Golf Accessories

Creating branded golf accessories is another great way to keep your business at the top of mind while people are out enjoying themselves on the golf course. With these branded golf items you can get creative; it’s pretty easy to customize a golf ball to have your logo on it, or get your hat on a golf hat, pullover, tees; you get the idea.

When you’re playing golf with a client or business partner, having a ball with your logo on it is a lighthearted talking point. You can hand out branded golf swag to clients when you play golf with them, use it as an easy gift around the holidays, and of course you can sell it. Branded golf stuff helps to create word of mouth marketing.