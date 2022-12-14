How to Make a Privately-Owned Bus Accident Claim

You can recover from your injuries while your attorney handles everything.

When you get involved in a bus accident, the first thoughts are ‘’what do I do next?’’ Unfortunately, bus collisions may include many liable parties, which can be a messy and complex legal process. In many cases, you’ll need an attorney to determine liability and the amount of money they should pay you.

If you’re injured in a privately-owned bus, legal paperwork might differ from a government-owned bus accident claim. Still, you can be eligible for compensation regardless of the type of bus you were a passenger in. All you need to do is follow this article as a guide, and we’ll inform you of all the steps you need to take.

How are Privately-Owned Buses Regulated?

Like many people worldwide, you may rely on non-government-owned buses to carry you to and from certain events, medical treatments, shopping, etc. Essentially, any individual or business that transports passengers in exchange for money is known as a common carrier.

If you’re a passenger in one of these buses and you get involved in an accident, you can seek help from qualified lawyers who specialize in bus accidents to help you fill out a claim against a bus driver or company.

That said, state and federal laws regulate both government-owned and privately-owned buses. These laws have high standards for the safety of passengers, also known as a ‘duty of care.’ Additionally, strict enforcement of the laws pushes common carriers to take specific steps to avoid passenger accidents or injuries.

That’s why when a privately-owned bus company breaks its duty of care, they’re considered negligent, meaning they’ve failed at keeping its passengers safe or did something wrong to cause an accident.

In that case, you can reach out to one of your local attorneys since they know your state’s laws better.

For example, suppose you’re from Las Vegas, Nevada. In that case, you can contact Las Vegas Bus Accident Lawyers, and they can help you navigate your claim and handle all paperwork while you recover from injuries.

How to Prove Bus Accident Negligence

Before winning your bus accident claim, you need to prove the bus driver’s negligence was the leading cause of your injuries. Since common carriers must care for their passengers, you don’t need too much evidence to prove your case, but you’ll still need to collect evidence.

Luckily, Nevada Bus Accident Lawyers can inform you on the type of evidence you need to gather, which most likely involves:

Photos or videos taken at the accident scene or of your injuries

Witness statements

Police reports

Personal notes about the accident and your injuries

Medical expenses and records

Any receipts related to your accident

Proof of your lost wages

Or, you can also complain to the Las Vegas bus system, also known as The Deuce, to ensure they’ll prevent similar negligent actions in the future.

Regardless of the cause of the accident, remember that Las Vegas Accident Lawyers can help you by determining liability and creating a solid case for you. As a result, you can recover from your injuries while your attorney handles everything.