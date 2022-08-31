How to Make Divorce in Connecticut Easier for Children?

A low conflict divorce can make the change of lifestyle easier for everyone involved – especially the children.

Divorce is hard for everyone involved, but it is often significantly harder for children to cope with. Research published in the Journal of Family Studies shows that children that come from divorced families experienced lower levels of overall wellbeing, especially when they come from a family that underwent a high-conflict divorce.1

The good news is, that low-conflict divorces where both parents agree to co-parent peacefully and where the security and wellbeing of the children are thoroughly established, do not have such a negative impact on the children involved. To establish healthy boundaries and to make sure the voice of the children is being fairly considered, it is always best for individuals to get in touch with a qualified family law attorney to mediate and represent them in their case.

It is entirely understandable that the ex-spouses are in a very emotional state and are full of fear, anger, and confusion. Especially when the divorce was caused by infidelity or the breaking of a trust. However, both parents need to keep the best interest of their children in mind and make the decision to move forward as calmly and respectably as possible. This is where a divorce attorney can step in and ensure the divorce process occurs with minimal conflict — even when matters go to court.

Deciding Child Custody Matters —Who Gets the Children?

One of the main decisions that will have to be made regarding the children is child custody. Who gets to keep the children with them? In Connecticut, child custody arrangements will be determined based on the best interests of the children. In most cases, the court will favor an arrangement in which both parents get to participate equally in the child s life. However, if one of the parents is proven abusive then this will obviously not be the case.

Child custody is both physical and legal.

Physical Custody

Physical custody relates to the address in which the child will reside. In most cases, the schedule for where the children live will be a balance of both parents’ homes. However, once again, the judge will look at what is in the best interest of the children first.

Legal Custody

Legal custody addresses the ability of a parent to make decisions regarding various aspects of the child’s life. The parent granted legal custody holds the right to make the main decisions regarding the education, health, religion, and similar aspects of the child’s life.

How Will the Judge Decide What is in the Best Interest of the Children?

The judge will look at many different factors before giving a final decision on custody.

They will consider:

The developmental needs of the child

The relationship between the parents and child

The voice and preference of the child

The parents’ custody preferences

The willingness of parents to comply with court orders

The ability of the child to adjust

The physical and mental health of the child and parents

Any history of child abuse and neglect

Once all these factors are considered, they will decide on the relevant parenting schedule. Aside from custody, matters such as child support payments also have to be considered. It is always best to reach out to a qualified lawyer to ensure a smooth legal process.

References:

1. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5646134/