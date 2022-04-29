How to Proceed Legally Following a Car Accident

Even if you aren’t suffering from visible injuries, you may have incurred some unknown internal injuries.

If you’ve been involved in a car accident, your injuries may cause negative effects on your life. Victims often experience the strain on physical recovery, mental health issues, and strained personal relationships. However, a good car accident lawyer can help you seek a court settlement to help you on your recovery journey.

Statistics reveal that 20 to 50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries from collisions in the U.S. every year. Moreover, many of these injuries lead to long-term disabilities. Taking legal action after the crash can have a significant impact on your finances and overall well-being.

Call the Police

This is arguably the first thing you should do after a car accident. The 911 dispatcher will ask you some questions. Try to be brief and exact with your answers, and don’t state who you think is responsible for the accident.

The police will also ask further questions to everyone involved in the incident. This is necessary for the police officers to compile a police report. Make sure you have a copy of this report to assist your lawyer in their investigation. Hard evidence like this will help your lawyer build a solid case to win you a decent settlement.

Ensure Everyone Involved Is Safe

The first thing you should take care of is your own safety. Once you are out of harm’s way check on the other driver and anyone else involved, like pedestrians and passengers. When you find someone injured, begin first aid on them if you have experience. If you are not trained in offering first aid, call an ambulance and closely follow the dispatcher’s instructions.

Even if you aren’t suffering from visible injuries, you may have incurred some unknown internal injuries. Studies have proven that the adrenaline rush that occurs in your body after a distressful situation like an accident tends to distract you from the sensation of pain. It’s therefore crucial, for legal reasons, to get yourself medically assessed after an accident even if you feel okay.

The medical results backed with a statement from your doctor will solidify your case in court, making you more likely to get a settlement. Also, closely follow your doctor’s post-accident instructions.

Gather Evidence from the Accident Scene

If you’re able, take a look at the accident scene to assess how serious the crash was. Start by turning on your emergency lights or placing your reflective hazard on the road a small distance behind your car.

Next, use your smartphone’s camera to take photos and videos of the scene. Take as many photos of various angles, including:

The point of impact

The cars’ interiors

The number plates of the vehicles involved

All this will serve as evidence to establish fault and grant you a proper settlement.

Hire a Good Lawyer

A personal injury lawyer will help you navigate the complex justice system and ensure your case is heard. Also, your attorney will negotiate on your behalf with your car insurance company.

Furthermore, you should hire a legal expert familiar with the laws of the state where the accident happened. For example, if the accident occurred in Texas, you can find a car accident lawyer in Plano, Texas, who will help you receive what is legally yours.

Gather Information to Build Your Case

To build a solid case, you should gather as much information as possible. Your legal team will advise you on what exactly you need. Here are some details that will be relevant:

The other driver’s full name, home address, and contact information

The other driver’s number plate, driver’s license details, and the car model

The other driver’s insurance details

Police report

Inspection report to estimate the value of the damage done to your car

Your medical records, including bills, a list of medications, diagnosis reports, and other relevant information from the hospital

Loss of income records if the accident affected your ability to work

Your lawyer will help you gather this information if you’re unsure where to start.

Final Thoughts

Life can negatively change after a car accident. However, with the help of a dedicated attorney, you can secure a decent court settlement and get your life back on track.