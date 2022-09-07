How to Receive Compensation After a Hit-and-Run Accident

In most hit-and-run accidents, police are eventually able to track down the driver.

When you are injured by a hit-and-run driver, your life will change in a hurry. Suddenly, you are facing weeks or months of medical appointments, a long recovery process, and possible time away from your job. Since you were injured by the negligence and carelessness of another driver, you deserve financial compensation. If you are wondering how you can gain compensation following such an accident, here is what you need to know.

First-Party Claim

If you make a claim with your own insurance company after your hit-and-run accident, this will be known as a first-party claim, and may cover some of your expenses following the accident. When filing this type of claim, you do not necessarily need to know the identity of the hit-and-run driver. If approved, this claim can pay for your medical expenses, lost wages, and repairs to or replacement of your vehicle. It’s always important to reach out to your insurance first to see what they can offer you in terms of compensation.

Police Involvement

In most hit-and-run accidents, police are eventually able to track down the driver. When they do, you can then file a claim with the driver’s insurance company. This will allow you to gain substantial compensation to pay your medical bills, replace your lost income, and help with your pain and suffering. Having the police file a report at the scene of the crime is also important proof that you will need for your case.

Personal Injury Lawsuit

If you are struck by a hit-and-run driver who is uninsured, you may think you have no chance of gaining compensation for your injuries and other damages. However, that is not true. Instead, you can hire an auto accident attorney and file a personal injury lawsuit against the driver. If you file a lawsuit, you will be hoping that the driver has enough assets that will enable you to collect compensation should you emerge victorious in court. Regardless, hiring a lawyer will likely result in more compensation than you would have been able to acquire previously. This is especially true if you suffered serious damages.

Punitive Damages

Finally, if your injuries were severe and the hit-and-run driver’s negligence was extremely brazen, you and your attorney may also choose to seek punitive damages as part of your compensation. These damages are imposed by the court as a way to further punish the driver for their gross negligence that resulted in the accident. If you do receive punitive damages, these will be in addition to your compensatory damages for medical bills, lost wages, and other damages.

Should you become a victim of a hit-and-run driver, do not assume you will be unable to gain the compensation you need and deserve. By working closely with an experienced auto accident attorney who is determined to fight hard to protect your rights, you can emerge with the money needed to help you recover from this traumatic experience.