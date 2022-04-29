How to Resolve an Overtime Pay Dispute in Arkansas

It’s important to understand that unpaid overtime is a legitimate problem.

When an employer promises to pay you overtime in Arkansas, the expectation is that they will follow through on this promise. Unfortunately, some employers fail to deliver, and you might have noticed that your paycheck is much less than it should be. How do you proceed in this situation? What’s the best way to bring this to your employer’s attention? What happens if they refuse to pay what you are rightfully owed?

In many cases, it’s best to get in touch with a qualified, experienced employment law attorney in Arkansas to resolve this situation. These legal professionals specialize in these kinds of disputes, and they can help you deal with your employer in the most efficient way possible. If your employer continuously refuses to pay your owed overtime wages or engages in any other kind of misconduct, you have the right to sue them. This can help you recover what is rightfully yours.

Unpaid Overtime is a Legitimate Problem

The first step is to bring the inconsistencies to your employer’s attention. Point out that you seem to be missing overtime payments, and try to communicate these concerns in writing. Emails and text messages are forms of written communication that can be used in court as evidence if necessary. At this point, your employer may agree to pay the unpaid overtime, or they may try to avoid handing over the money.

It’s important to understand that unpaid overtime is a legitimate problem. In many cases, workers only realize that they have not been receiving proper overtime pay after years have passed. This may result in thousands of dollars or tens of thousands of dollars in losses. Faced with this problem, an employer might do everything in their power to avoid paying you the missed overtime wages. Meanwhile, you might be struggling to make ends meet and feed your family.

The Fair Labor Standards Act

As a legal employee in the United States, you are protected by the Fair Labor Standards Act. This law allows you to sue your employer in a civil court to recover unpaid wages. You are also protected by certain state laws. For example, the Arkansas minimum wage is $11 as of this writing, which means that the minimum overtime wage is $16.50 per hour. Remember, overtime is always 1.5 times your current wage at the bare minimum. While the Fair Labor Standards Act provides you with protection, you can also resolve this issue by filing a complaint with the Arkansas Department of Labor.

Enlist the Help of a Qualified Attorney Today

If you’ve been searching for a qualified, experienced employment law attorney in Little Rock, there are many legal professionals who can assist you. As previously mentioned, these unpaid overtime wages can become quite significant over time. These are real, legitimate losses, and you shouldn’t have to accept them without putting up a legal fight. Book a consultation with a qualified attorney today, and you can go over all your legal options.