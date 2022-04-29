Man Who Killed Girlfriend’s Ex-Husband in Custody Argument Won’t Face Charges

Child custody complications can be traumatizing. Children can be confused as to which parent to stick with.

A Texas-based man was shot and killed while arguing with his ex-wife over their child custody arrangement. The father was killed during a confrontation with her now boyfriend who had a gun. The confrontation failed to de-escalate and the boyfriend fired warning shots, even though no threat to life or property existed.

According to reports, the father arrived at the home and asked for his son. The mother’s boyfriend asked the father to leave, and the argument about his pick-up time initiated. The argument between the mother and father escalated and the boyfriend came outside with a rifle. The boyfriend and father went chest to chest and struggled for the weapon. The boyfriend shot the father and the incident was recorded on the mother’s phone.

The killer claimed self-defense and was not been arrested. A grand jury declined to file charges agains the boyfriend on April 1, 2022.

What to do if a child custody exchange becomes lethal?

If you or someone you know have been in custody exchange that lead to threat of danger, our office advises to do the following:

De-escalate from the situation

Leave the premises

Contact law enforcement and report the incident

If needed, re-enter the premises to retrieve your child

Make sure your child remains calm

Contact an attorney in your area

Child custody complications can be traumatizing. Children can be confused as to which parent to stick with. A messy divorce can also cause lifetime trauma for children that they may never recover from. Many children are left with untreated psychological wounds and repeating the cycle of brokenness for generations. The quality of your family attorney can make the difference between reaching a settlement or years of proceedings that can burn your emotions and wallet.

Because family issues carry emotional and sentimental weight, they need to be handled with more care and our law firm always treats our clients with the utmost professionalism and consideration. Many child custody cases are time-sensitive.

The sooner your case is filed, the higher your chances for success are. Our leading and nationally lauded offices are ready and equipped to handle most cases in a timely fashion. Never go at it alone, we can guide you through every step. Colorado couples and residents are encouraged to follow contact us. Our offices operate within the safety protocols provided by the CDC during this time.

Our attorneys will get started on your case right away and we will individually tailor your defense for a possible favorable outcome. We will always put your rights first, no matter the circumstances. Our offices are awaiting your call and we work tirelessly to defend your rights.

Contact us today so you can rest assured that we will always prioritize your peace of mind for you and your family.