How to Restart Your Career After a Divorce

Divorce is guaranteed to change your life, and for a while, you might feel as though the negative impacts are overriding the positive. This is particularly the case when it comes to finances.

It’s difficult for anyone going from a double income household, to a single income household; or if your partner was the bread-winner and now you’ve got to find a job yourself so you can pay rent, bills, and children’s expenses.

It may have nothing to do with finances, but instead, you have time and energy to focus on something new. Or, you want to be motivated to do something special for yourself. The good thing about starting fresh on your own is that it allows you to do what you want to do. And, that includes your career.

Divorces can be complicated due to a number of factors, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give your life a reset afterward. Whether you have spent the past ten years raising children and creating a home; or you simply feel as though now is the best time for a change. There are a few things to consider if you’re planning on a new career. But first, it’s important to reflect on what you actually want.

Reflect on what you want

Consider your current situation and what it is you need to be able to survive. How much money would you ideally want to be earning? What are your skills and experience? What is your ultimate job? And, once you decide on a career choice, then ask yourself the following:

Is it achievable?

Do I have the right qualifications?

Will I need to study?

Do I know someone who can help me get in the door?

How much will it cost me?

Will it fit in with your kid’s school care times?

Be open to new opportunities

Once you have figured the little details out, it’s time to start working on it. According to the Ageing Perceptions report, close to half of seniors feel that ageism is growing in Australia. That’s why it’s important to keep an open mind and be prepared for anything — this means that you shouldn’t let anything stand in your way.

If you want to get anywhere in life, you need to take risks. Opportunity is everywhere, especially to meet new people. Even if they can’t give you a job, they might know someone who can; or they could provide useful advice that can get you into the career of your dream.

Playing it safe didn’t get Bill Gates to the top; and J.K. Rowling didn’t give up when Harry Potter was knocked back by several publishers. She went out there and found other opportunities. Keep your resume up to date and if “the perfect job” comes along, apply for it right away. Never think you’re not good enough.

As Lewis Carrol said, “In the end, we only regret the chances we didn’t take, the relationships we were afraid to have, and the decisions we waited too long to make.” However, if you are more introverted, then you could consider upgrading your skills. Due to COVID-19, there are plenty of online learning platforms that you can use.

The importance of saying yes

Say “yes” and be open to networking Being open to everything and anything that comes your way relating to your career includes saying yes to networking opportunities – which will come at you in abundance. Whether you’ve been invited to dinner by a colleague, to attend an industry-based event, or even to attend or hold a stand at a Small Business Expo – say yes.

In fact, over 85% of business comes through word of mouth, but if you are working for yourself and you’re not putting yourself out in the marketplace, you could be missing a lot of opportunities.

If you’re working for someone else, networking is a great way to get to learn the ins and outs of the industry. And if you haven’t started working in your chosen field, it could be a great way to talk to the right people – i.e., the people who can help you get a job.

Re-find your dreams

Remember when you were younger and you had a whole list of goals in life – including your dream job? You might have always wanted to be a writer or a designer, perhaps you love cooking and always dreamed of running a restaurant, or maybe you have always pictured yourself with a nail gun in one hand and a hammer in the other.

Now’s the time to re-find those dreams and turn them into a reality. Consider if it’s achievable and if you need training, sign up to a course. Remember, you can’t get anywhere in life without a little hard work, so don’t expect to simply walk out the door and fall into your dream job.