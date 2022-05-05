How to Select a Drunk Driving Accident Attorney

Last but not least, you have to interact with them in person and determine whether you can see yourself working with them over a long period of time.

If you’ve been searching the Pennsylvania area for a qualified, experienced drunk driving accident attorney, you need to choose carefully. A good lawyer can make all the difference – helping you receive a much larger settlement and ensuring that reckless, negligent drivers experience justice. A poor lawyer, on the other hand, can leave you without any funds to cover your damages, and they might completely fumble your case. So how do you choose the best drunk driving attorney?

First, you need to search for lawyers in your immediate area. But we know what you’re thinking: “Where can I find attorneys near me?” The good news is that there are plenty of Pittsburgh accident lawyers in your local area, and many of these lawyers will be more than willing to assist you. Getting started is as easy as picking up the phone and booking a consultation, so reach out today. Unnecessary delays can lead to issues with the statute of limitations, so it’s best to be as proactive as possible.

Where Did They Go to School?

You might want to start by assessing the lawyer’s educational background. Where did they go to school? Is it a well-known law school? Ivy League1? What was their GPA? What was their undergraduate degree? Did they graduate with honors? Are they still involved with their university as a professor or guest lecturer? At the end of the day, a lawyer isn’t better just because they attended a more “prestigious” law school – but it’s definitely a good sign. That being said, your lawyer’s grades might provide more insight into their actual capabilities.

Do They Have Experience with DUI Accidents?

A DUI accident involves very specific laws and statutes2, so it’s important that you work with a lawyer who has handled these kinds of cases in the past. The truth is that DUI accidents are actually quite common, so many lawyers in Pittsburgh will have considerable experience with these lawsuits. That being said, some will have more experience than others – and some will have a notable track record for recovering considerable financial settlements for their clients. These are the lawyers you want to work with.

What Are They Like in Person?

Last but not least, you have to interact with them in person and determine whether you can see yourself working with them over a long period of time. If you don’t have a good feeling about your attorney, there’s really no point in moving forward. A solid working relationship with great communication is key for a successful lawsuit.

Where Can I Find an Attorney Near Me?



If you’ve been searching for Pittsburgh DUI or DWI accident lawyers, there are many options available to you. In fact, Pittsburgh is home to some of the most experienced and qualified accident attorneys in the United States, so you can feel confident about searching for a solid choice in this city. Choose carefully – but don’t wait too long. The statute of limitations can prevent you from suing altogether if you delay unnecessarily, so book your consultation and get started today for best results.

