Are DUIs Common in Alaska?

Alaska is known for many things, but is a high rate of DUIs one of them? This is what you might be asking yourself if you have been involved in a crash caused by a drunk driver. Were you just one of the unlucky few who were injured in one of these rare accidents? Or are DUI accidents quite common in Alaska? In the end, it doesn’t really matter, because either way, you’re going to need to address this situation if you find yourself suffering from auto-related injuries.

The best way to do this is to enlist the help of a qualified attorney. But wait – we know what you’re thinking: “Where can I find attorneys near me?” This is an important question – especially in a somewhat rural state like Alaska. The good news is that there are plenty of Anchorage accident lawyers who are ready and waiting to assist you. If you’d like to file an injury claim and recover compensation for your crash, then all you need to do is book a consultation with one of these legal professionals. From there, you can strive for a positive legal outcome and get the funds you need to cover medical expenses, missed wages, and much more.

Alaska Has Some of the Lowest DUI Rates in the Nation

If you were hit by a drunk driver in Alaska, you can count yourself among the unlucky few. This is because Alaska boasts some of the lowest DUI rates in the entire nation. According to the latest statistics1, Alaska ranks in the bottom three states when it comes to alcohol-related fatalities and DUIs. Only 2.6% of adults admit to “over-drinking,” and the premium increases after a DUI are actually quite low.

Some believe that this is because Alaska is one of the biggest and least populated states in the nation, which means that there are plenty of open roads with very few drivers. This perhaps suggests that people may be just as likely to drink and drive – they’re just less likely to collide with another vehicle (or get spotted by a police officer).

And even if the statewide statistics are quite low in comparison to the national averages2, DUIs are still a legitimate problem in Alaska. After all, it only takes one drunk driver to cause a death or serious injury – and even a single preventable death is a clear tragedy.

Where Can I Find an Attorney?

If you’ve been searching for Anchorage DUI or DWI lawyers, there are many legal professionals waiting to assist you. Book your consultation today, and you can strive for the best possible outcome in a highly confident manner. With help from these lawyers, you can make sure you’re getting your hands on a fair, adequate settlement for the damages you’ve been forced to endure. Reach out today, because needless delays can trigger the statute of limitations, preventing you from suing.

