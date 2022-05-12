Some people have a high tolerance for alcohol and they may appear to be sober. At least at first.

Fresno, CA – Fresno holds the unwanted title of the drunkest city in the US and it shows in the number of DUI arrests and accidents. For the past three years, the number of people killed or injured in drunk driving accidents has been rising, causing untold harm and billions of dollars in damages to innocent victims. If you’re in the Fresno area, being involved in a DUI crash is a matter of when not if. To protect yourself and your family, you need to know how to spot a drunk driver, before and after the accident. You also need to know what to do if you’re involved in such a crash:

Call the police right away

Document the scene

See a doctor as soon as possible

Find good Fresno DUI accident lawyers

How to spot a drunk driver on the road

When a driver has had a few too many drinks, their ability will be impaired. In many cases, it is very easy to tell if a guy is drunk by the way they drive. Here’s what to watch out for:

Zig-zagging across the road – If you see a car swerving, that’s a clear sign the driver cannot keep to a straight line. After all, this is why the police order drivers to walk in a straight line during a field sobriety test.

Accelerating or decelerating quickly – It’s almost like they cannot make up their mind. A drunk driver will go either too fast or too slow, or switch between the two for no obvious reason.

Drifting in and out of traffic lanes – Another sign that the driver has no idea what they’re doing. If you’re sober, you know what you need to do. Stay away from that car.

Skipping stop signs – Many drivers admit to doing that on occasion if they’re in a hurry. A drunk driver is in no particular hurry, but with their abilities impaired you cannot expect them to actually look at traffic signs or obey the rules.

How to tell the driver that hit you is drunk

Some people have a high tolerance for alcohol and they may appear to be sober. At least at first. Here are the most common signs someone is drunk:

Bloodshot or glassy eyes

Lack of focus and eye contact

Flushed face

Thick, slurred speech

Talking too loud

Rambling train of thought

Repeating the same thing

Swaying, staggering, or stumbling

Agitated or aggressive behavior

If you notice such signs, call the police or the Highway Patrol. The police won’t appreciate you telling them how to do their job, but do point out the other driver seems drunk. When you contact seasoned Fresno accident lawyers you were hit by a drunk driver, the first thing they’ll want to know is what blood alcohol concentration (BAC) they had. If the driver had a high BAC (over .15) and maybe some previous DUI offenses on their record you can use that to seek punitive damages on top of the compensatory damages you are entitled to.

Source: Council members aim to rid Fresno of unwanted title: ‘drunkest city in America’