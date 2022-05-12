This is Why You Need a Lawyer After a DUI Accident

In Arizona, you can be charged with DUI if you have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher.

Tucson, AZ – Wth 11.9 traffic deaths per 100,000 people, Tucson is the worst city to drive in Arizona. According to statistics, one in three traffic fatalities is caused by alcohol consumption. If you were recently injured or you lost someone in a drunk driving crash, you need to speak to competent Tucson DUI accident lawyers right away. Why? Because the other driver is in big trouble and they will certainly look for a good lawyer to extricate them out of the legal mess. You need a lawyer to protect your rights.

What are the legal consequences of a DUI accident in Arizona?

In Arizona, you can be charged with DUI if you have a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or higher. If the driver’s BAC is higher than .15, the penalties are heavier. Things get even worse if a drunk driver causes an accident resulting in injury or death.

For instance, a drunk driver faces aggravated assault charges if they injure someone in an accident. If they kill someone, they can be charged with homicide and they’re looking at some serious prison time even if it’s their first offense.

The drunk driver will be in a terrible situation and they will try anything, from challenging the fact that they were under the influence to blaming the crash on you. Remember that even if the other driver is drunk, that does not automatically mean they are responsible for the accident.

The drunk driver’s defense strategy can affect your chances of recovering damages after the accident.

How can an accident lawyer help?

When you talk to experienced Tucson accident lawyers, they will want to see the police report to understand where you stand and how strong your case is. They will also check what type of criminal charges the drunk driver is facing and how they plead. If the other driver pleads guilty, that would vastly increase your chances of recovering full damages, but don’t bet on it.

Arizona is an at-fault state so to recover damages you have to file a personal injury claim with the other driver’s insurance company. Your lawyers will have to prove that it was the drunk driver who caused the accident.

Then, you’ll have to negotiate with the insurance company. Don’t let them pressure you into accepting their first offer. Talk to your lawyers and see what they think it’s fair. If the drunk driver is trying to shift the blame on you, your lawyers will have to counter with their own investigation into the crash. Keep in mind that the insurance adjuster will be inclined to accept whatever the other driver claims if it allows them to lower the damages you deserve. Arizona follows the comparative negligence rule so your damages can be reduced by a percentage corresponding to your share of the blame.

If an agreement cannot be reached or if the other guy’s insurance does not cover your damages, you will probably have to file a civil lawsuit against the other driver. Your lawyers may advise you to wait for the outcome of the criminal trial. In Arizona, the statute of limitations for a personal injury lawsuit is 2 years from the date of the accident.

