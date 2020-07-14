How to Take Kratom for Sleep and Anxiety

Simply put, you are using Kratom to remove anxiety and get into a relaxed state so that you can fall asleep more easily. It relaxes both your body and your mind.

Sadly, insomnia and anxiety go hand in hand. These two can affect every aspect of your life and make it difficult for you to function. Almost 300 million people worldwide have an anxiety disorder and one in four Americans have insomnia.

The worst thing about it all is that most people don’t treat these disorders. They “learn” how to live with them and sort of hope they would go away on their own. This is, in part, because there aren’t many good medications that can help with this.

They usually have considerable side effects that aren’t worth it. This is why people are turning to alternative medicines to deal with these problems. Kratom has recently swept the western world. In South Asia, Kratom leaves have been used for centuries to help with relaxation and promote sleep.

What is Kratom and How it Works

Kratom is a psychoactive plant that has various benefits and is the native of South Asia. Its leaves are the main source of all Kratom products.

It can help with depression and anxiety, insomnia, pain, and opioid addiction. Even though Kratom isn’t an opioid, it has similar effects like codeine or morphine. The main reason for its effects is mitragynine, an active compound that binds to opioid receptors.

Now let’s see how you can use Kratom for sleep and anxiety.

Strains Matter

The first thing you will notice when looking for Kratom products online is that there are many different types. As we mentioned earlier, Kratom has a wide range of effects. If you want to fix your sleep and anxiety, you will need to find a strain that will emphasize the effects you need.

The best strains are Bali, Borneo, Sumatra, and Indo types when it comes to anxiety and sleep. You need to avoid strains that are stimulating and give you more energy. Strains like Maeng Da and Thai should be avoided.

Kratom Color

When looking at kratom products, you will find the red vein, green vein, and white vein strains. What’s important to remember is that the same strain type can have different colors. For best anxiety and sleep results, go with red vein strains.

However, you still shouldn’t get the Thai, or Maeng Da strains even if they are red. Green veins also offer calming benefits, but they don’t offer consistency like the red ones. White veins are very stimulating, and you shouldn’t use them.

Always Keep Dosage in Mind

Depending on how severe your anxiety and insomnia are and how your body reacts to Kratom, you will have to adjust your dosage. If you find suggestions online from other people, you shouldn’t rely on them.

Everyone is different and reacts differently. Furthermore, some strains are more powerful, and you need to take less to get the desired effects. The best way to start is with two or three grams.

This is a good dosage for beginners, and you can slowly increase if you feel the need to. Your maximum dosage shouldn’t be over seven grams. Make sure to take the red strains because they have consistent effects, and you can easily fine-tune your dosage.

How to Use Kratom for Sleep and Anxiety

Depending on what kind of sleep problem you have, you should take Kratom at different periods. For example, if you are having trouble falling asleep, you should take your dosage three to six hours before you go to bed. Its effects kick in after two minutes, and they are at their peak after two hours.

Simply put, you are using Kratom to remove anxiety and get into a relaxed state so that you can fall asleep more easily. It relaxes both your body and your mind. On the other hand, if you want to sleep longer, then take it two hours before going to bed.

No matter what you do, use the lowest dose possible. At higher doses, the stimulating effects get stronger, and they will only prevent you from falling asleep.

Before You Go

People who use Kratom can develop a tolerance to it. This means that you will need more and more to get the desired effects. However, this will make it challenging to avoid those stimulating effects that are counterproductive.

Additionally, the goal is not to become dependent on it but slowly develop a healthy sleep habit. Use it three times a week. Using it every day might create a problem.