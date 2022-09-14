How to Win Your Child Custody Rights Back

After working with your lawyer for a while and completing every step that the court has required, you can request an in-home child custody evaluation.

Losing custody of your children is heartbreaking, especially if you’ve really wanted that. The idea that the court would rather your children be with someone else than you is not something that any parent would want, but that’s life.

Luckily, there are some steps you can take to have the custody decision revised. You’re not the only one who wants their custody rights back, so just keep reading this article, and you’ll learn how to win back custody.

How Did You Lose Child Custody?

Every state has different requirements for child custody, but there are some particular reasons why you or anyone may lose custody. The most common include:

Abuse or child neglect

Substance abuse

Child abandonment

Loss of touch with the child

Once you mark down the reason why you lost child custody in the first place, it’s time to take the first step – contacting experienced lawyers. They’re professionals in their field, so they know how the law works in your state as well.

Consider What Went Wrong

All judges must act in the best interests of the child. That said, you must consider why they made the decision to grant custody to the other parent and not you. Did you do something wrong, neglected, abused, or violated an order? It’s essential you be honest about your custody case and evaluate what went wrong.

The ‘’best interests of the child’’ principle differ in each state, but there are some common factors that the judge observes. For example, in Kentucky, the judge considers parenting skills, a parent’s health, any special needs of the child, and how the parents cooperate.

Seek Legal Help

To win back your custody rights, you’ll need to work with a specialized attorney who knows family law cases. You can start by asking friends or relatives if they know anyone who could help you. Additionally, you can also contact your local Louisville County Custody Lawyers to assess what factors may have contributed to the judge’s decision about your case.

An attorney is also useful in processing any required motions. They can also tell you what to document when communicating with your children or what you could benefit from a home evaluation. Lawyers are also important during the divorce stage, not just after.

In fact, if you’ve just started the divorce process, it’s better to invest in a lawyer who can help you avoid making mistakes in the beginning so you don’t end up without any custody rights. Again, you can contact your nearest Louisville County Divorce Lawyers for more information on divorce and upcoming custody rights.

Request an Evaluation

After working with your lawyer for a while and completing every step that the court has required, you can request an in-home child custody evaluation. This will provide the court with an updated assessment and inspection of your house to help win your custody rights back.

This evaluation is most likely to be conducted by a psychologist since they’re experts at evaluating different areas of interest. These psychologists will conduct psychological interviews and testing with parents and children.

You must be prepared for your in-home evaluation by having a clean home and including school and medical records. Be cooperative and honest at all times.

Comply with Court Orders

Don’t ignore anything the court asks you to do. Try not to reschedule visitations with your child, and most importantly, be present at every hearing. You must follow the rules for visitation and show up on time even if the visits are supervised. Your cooperation with the court shows that you want what’s best for your child.